OSCE 'concerned' of spy affair at Ukraine mission

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) monitoring mission in Ukraine on Monday expressed alarm at alleged espionage activities undermining their work.

"The Mission is concerned about any alleged breach of its security and is determined to examine all the allegations thoroughly in accordance with established procedures," the Ukraine mission said in a statement.

German broadcaster ARD earlier Monday reported that Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), had received internal documents, communications and dossiers on OSCE staff, likely via a staff member.

OSCE has hundreds of staff in Ukraine to monitor a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine

'Potential risk for staff'

The dossiers, in particular, reportedly contained personal information about staff, including the types of women they were attracted to, their financial situation and whether they were susceptible to alcohol.

"Without proper verification, the OSCE … cannot comment or speculate on documents of unknown origin," the mission said. "However, the Mission is concerned that alleged breaches may carry a potential risk for its staff, compromising their privacy and security.

The OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine is the largest field operation in the history of the organization. Its main task is to observe the conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia rebels.

No end in sight

More than 10,000 people have been killed since pro-Russia forces launched a rebel insurgency in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Earlier that year, Moscow launched a military intervention and subsequent annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in an internationally-condemned referendum.

Despite German and French efforts to shore up support for a ceasefire deal known as Minsk II, fighting continues to erupt between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia rebels. The mission said that over the past week, it recorded "more cease violations" than the previous reporting session.

Ukraine stunted by conflict A room with a view Near Mariupol, a Ukrainian marine peers at separatist positions through artillery damage in a former sanatorium, now a frontline outpost. Shelling occurs daily despite a ceasefire. Marines along the Sea of Avoz are tasked with keeping pro-Russian separatists from Mariupol, which would provide their self-declared republics with profitable industry and a land bridge between Russia and Crimea.

Ukraine stunted by conflict Paradise lost A marine patrols in the remains of Shirokino, five kilometers from Mariupol. A holiday town on the beaches of the Sea of Avoz, it was leveled by fighting in August. The town was a source of local revenue to Mariupol, as it swelled with thousands of tourists every summer. It now marks the frontline held by Ukraine along the Mariupol city limits, with separatists a mere 600 meters down the beach.

Ukraine stunted by conflict Over the top A series of WWI-like trenches make-up the marine station "Tiger," on the outskirts of Mariupol. Continued shelling and sniper fire along this line keeps marines in a constant state of preparedness, grinding nerves while they reinforce their positions for a drawn-out conflict. The earth and wood trenches and bunkers are not just defenses; they are soldiers' homes during their time on the front.

Ukraine stunted by conflict Manning the front A marine shaves on an autumn morning on the Donetsk front, 500 meters (550 yards) from pro-Russian separatist positions. Ukraine has conscripted thousands through its mobilization act, swelling its military ranks to 280,000 personnel from just 130,000 in December 2014. Now men from across the social spectrum man a 200-kilometer (125-mile) front stretching from the coast into the Ukrainian Steppe.

Ukraine stunted by conflict From TV to trenches Alla, 31, an actor turned military volunteer, works with a civil-military cooperation unit on the Mariupol front. The unit delivers aid to the civilians still living in the war zone and tends to marines with goods and medical treatment. Women are not subject to Ukraine's mobilization draft and must volunteer: "My friend was an officer and said I should serve my country in a time of war. I agreed."

Ukraine stunted by conflict A break from war With an anti-tank RPG at her bedside, Alla checks Facebook after a day on the line and showering with bottled water. She is the only woman living with 20 other male soldiers in an occupied holiday home on the Sea of Avoz. Her comrades built her a makeshift private room from bookshelves and shower curtains: "They're good boys, my friends. I trust them."

Ukraine stunted by conflict International assistance Volunteer Canadian doctors operate on wounded Ukrainian troops in Kyiv's Military Hospital. A group of 40 doctors came from Canada to perform complex surgeries beyond the technical ability of local surgeons. Citizens of Canada and other countries with large Ukrainian diaspora have been crucial in filling the financial and technical gaps of Ukraine's war effort.

Ukraine stunted by conflict Scars of war Andriy, 28, a conscript from Kyiv, was injured by a mine explosion in the Donetsk region. He waits for plastic surgery by Canadian doctors to reduce his scars and remove the shrapnel in his face. The shards are so big he can stick magnets to his cheek and forehead. Before the war he had a business working with satellites. He must finish his 12 months in the military before he can return to work.

Ukraine stunted by conflict The home front Katja sits in her Kyiv flat, where she now lives alone with her daughters, two-year-old Tasha and nine-year-old Anja. Her husband was drafted and serves on the Mariupol front. "It's horrible for me here without him," she says. "I don't need a big house or lots of money, but I need my husband here to raise his daughters."

Ukraine stunted by conflict Home away from home Katja's husband Maxim, 29, sits on his bed in an underground earth and wood bunker on the frontline outside Mariupol, his home for the last three months. Before mobilization he imported clothes from Germany for his three clothing stores. They are now closed without him in Kyiv to run the business, and he will need to rebuild the stores and contacts after his year of conscripted duty is over.

Ukraine stunted by conflict An illusive peace A government soldier mans a checkpoint in Donetsk. Despite the ceasefire, the peace is broken daily by shelling and sniper fire - a war without flashy battles, but rather muddy attrition, with reinforced positions and indiscriminate fire, rendering eastern Ukraine uninhabitable. The state of pseudo-war has left the nation of 45 million in economic and political paralysis. Author: Christopher Bobyn, Eastern Ukraine



ls/aw (dpa, ARD)

