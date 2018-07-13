OSCE 'concerned' of spy affair at Ukraine mission

Russian intelligence has acquired internal documents and dossiers from a spy, likely an OSCE staff member, reported ARD. The dossiers included personal information about staff susceptibility to alcohol and women.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) monitoring mission in Ukraine on Monday expressed alarm at alleged espionage activities undermining their work.
"The Mission is concerned about any alleged breach of its security and is determined to examine all the allegations thoroughly in accordance with established procedures," the Ukraine mission said in a statement.
German broadcaster ARD earlier Monday reported that Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), had received internal documents, communications and dossiers on OSCE staff, likely via a staff member.
'Potential risk for staff'
The dossiers, in particular, reportedly contained personal information about staff, including the types of women they were attracted to, their financial situation and whether they were susceptible to alcohol.
"Without proper verification, the OSCE … cannot comment or speculate on documents of unknown origin," the mission said. "However, the Mission is concerned that alleged breaches may carry a potential risk for its staff, compromising their privacy and security.
Read more: 'We won't leave you alone,' says German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tells Ukraine
The OSCE monitoring mission in Ukraine is the largest field operation in the history of the organization. Its main task is to observe the conflict between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia rebels.
No end in sight
More than 10,000 people have been killed since pro-Russia forces launched a rebel insurgency in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Earlier that year, Moscow launched a military intervention and subsequent annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in an internationally-condemned referendum.
Read more: 6 stumbling blocks in German-Russia relations
Despite German and French efforts to shore up support for a ceasefire deal known as Minsk II, fighting continues to erupt between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia rebels. The mission said that over the past week, it recorded "more cease violations" than the previous reporting session.
ls/aw (dpa, ARD)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
In Brussels this week, officials from the European Union and Ukraine will discuss measures that the country has implemented on the bloc's advice. Officials fear that the desire for more measures is waning in Ukraine. (08.07.2018)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has underlined Berlin's support for Kyiv on his first visit to the front line in eastern Ukraine. He also announced a new round of peace talks aimed at ending the conflict there. (01.06.2018)
NATO's head has called for Washington and Brussels to continue sanctioning Russia in a bid to end conflict in Ukraine. His comments come as the Russian president visited Crimea to mark the anniversary of its annexation. (18.03.2016)
When Angela Merkel meets Vladimir Putin in Sochi, there will be new common ground to discuss: Germany and Russia both want to save the Iran deal. Beyond that, however, there are some serious differences. (17.05.2018)
On this week's "Conflict Zone," Lamberto Zannier, OSCE Secretary General, discusses how his organization can maintain relevance in a world with aggressive states, brutal dictators and a troubling political landscape. (04.05.2016)