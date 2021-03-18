The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization. Its dieals with arms control, press freedom and fair elections.

The OSCE employs over 3,000 people, mostly in its field operations but also in its secretariat in Vienna, Austria. It has 57 participating States located mainly in the northern hempisphere: Europe, North America and Central Asia. The OSCE was created in 1975 during the post-WW2 Cold War era as an East–West forum. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the OSCE.