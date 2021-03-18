Visit the new DW website

OSCE

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is the world's largest security-oriented intergovernmental organization. Its dieals with arms control, press freedom and fair elections.

The OSCE employs over 3,000 people, mostly in its field operations but also in its secretariat in Vienna, Austria. It has 57 participating States located mainly in the northern hempisphere: Europe, North America and Central Asia. The OSCE was created in 1975 during the post-WW2 Cold War era as an East–West forum. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the OSCE.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya speaks to the media during a meeting with the Latvian President at Riga Castle on November 13, 2020 in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Gints Ivuskans / AFP) (Photo by GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus opposition leader holds vote on Lukashenko talks 18.03.2021

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says the OSCE and UN are ready to facilitate negotiations between the opposition and the Belarus government.

February 3, 2021, Ukraine: In this photo illustration a rainbow TV test pattern without broadcast on Zik TV channel is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK logos of Ukrainian TV channels..112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK Ukrainian TV channels are blocked in Ukraine, as Ukraine's media reported late evening on February 02. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has put into force a decision by the National Security and Defence Council of February 2, 2021, on applying sanctions against lawmaker Taras Kozak, who is believed to be an ally of pro-Russian politician and the Chairman of the political party the âOpposition Platform - For Lifeâ Viktor Medvedchuk, and a number of TV channels Kozak owns, including 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK, reportedly by media. The sanctions have been introduced for a period of five years, added media. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Ukraine: Zelenskiy bans three opposition TV stations 03.02.2021

Ukraine's pro-Western president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has signed decrees banning pro-Russian media outlets. The broadcasters had their licences revoked and are set to stay off the air for the next five years.
21.05.2019, Argentinien, Buenos Aires: Helga Schmid, Generalsekretärin des Europäischen Auswärtigen Dienstes, spricht bei einem Interview. «Wir glauben, dass Präsident Maduro über keine Legitimation mehr verfügt und die Nationalversammlung die einzige demokratische Institution ist», sagte Schmid am 21.05.2019 in Buenos Aires. Foto: Granovsky Luciana/telam/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

OSCE secretary-general Helga Schmid: A skilled negotiator 04.12.2020

EU diplomat Helga Schmid is the new secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. She has a record of negotiating behind the scenes, and is known for her perseverance and sharp instincts.

November 5, 2020*** Fulton County election workers examine ballots while vote counting, at State Farm Arena on November 5, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tami Chappell / AFP)

German US vote observer calls Trump's allegations 'baseless' 13.11.2020

A member of parliament sent to Washington by Europe’s security agency has said there is no evidence to support claims of voter fraud. He warned Europe should be concerned about the US transition process involving Trump.
United States President Donald J. Trump makes a statement to the nation as his supporters look on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Election Night, Wednesday, November 4, 2020.. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAXP20201104217 ChrisxKleponis

OSCE slams Trump's 'baseless allegations' of US electoral fraud 05.11.2020

An international election observer mission has hit out at US President Donald Trump's "baseless allegations" of electoral fraud, saying it found no evidence to support his claims.
TOPSHOT - An Armenian soldier fires artillery on the front line on October 25, 2020, during the ongoing fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. - The head of a Red Cross mission monitoring the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict called on October 22, 2020 for all parties to stop shelling civilians and respect international law in fighting that has killed nearly 1,000 people. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan meet in Geneva for peace talks 30.10.2020

Foreign ministers from the two warring sides have met mediators in Geneva to try to resolve the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Three ceasefires have so far failed to bring a month of deadly fighting to an end.
A view shows what is said to be the wreckage of a SU-25 warplane of the Armenian air forces shot down during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released September 30, 2020. Armenian unified info centre/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia 'stands ready' for peace talks 02.10.2020

As fierce fighting in the disputed region enters its sixth day, Armenia says it is ready to begin talks about a ceasefire with international mediators. Azerbaijan says it will only stop fighting if Armenia withdraws.

13.09.2020, Belarus, Minsk: Eine Demonstrantin, die sich eine historische Flagge von Belarus um die Schultern gehängt hat, kniet vor einer Reihe von Polizisten in schwerer Montur auf dem Boden. In Minsk hat ein Großaufgebot von Polizei und Armee wegen neuer Massenproteste gegen Staatschef Lukaschenko Stellung bezogen. Foto: -/TUT.by via AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

OSCE to investigate human rights during Belarus election 17.09.2020

Seventeen members of the OSCE have agreed to assign an independent team of investigators to probe election rigging and human rights abuses in Belarus stemming from August's ballot. They may not be able to go to Belarus.
Polish President Andrzej Duda attends a meeting with local residents following his victory in a presidential election in Odrzywol, Poland July 13, 2020. Marcin Kucewicz/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Poland Supreme Court validates presidential election results 03.08.2020

The court weighed thousands of complaints of voting irregularities and media favoritism — but decided to strike most down. The validation confirms conservative President Andrzej Duda's narrow victory in the delayed vote.
In front of an empty press room covid requires, the Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gave this Friday a press conference on the state of negotiations of future relations between the United Kingdom and Europe. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY NicolasxLandemardx/xLexPictorium LePictorium0230729

Brexit: EU accuses UK of trying to maintain economic benefits amid coronavirus recession 10.06.2020

The EU's top Brexit negotiator has said the UK wants "the best of both worlds" in its future economic relationship with the bloc. The OSCE said the UK may feel the effects of the pandemic recession worse than EU members.
People give their signatures in support for potential presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, May 31, 2020. A human rights group in Belarus says more than 30 people have been detained amid demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko running for another term. The presidential campaign is underway in Belarus despite the coronavirus outbreak after the parliament and government refused to postpone the election scheduled for August 9. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) |

Belarus prepares for tense presidential elections 09.06.2020

Belarus is scheduled to hold presidential elections in August. As protests grow and unexpected candidates join the field, experts say President Alexander Lukashenko may be gearing up to use force.
Man Businessman in suit puts money in his pocket. A bribe in the form of dollar bills. The concept of corruption and bribery

Prepare for corruption spike over coronavirus aid: OSCE 17.05.2020

Emergency funding issued to help the economic fallout of the pandemic is likely to fuel corruption across Europe, warns the OSCE security bloc. It said criminals would find ways to fraudulently apply for aid.
09.11.2019 *** Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic get ready to board a truck near the settlement of Petrovskoye (Petrivske), which is located in a disengagement area near the contact line with the Ukrainian armed forces in Donetsk region, Ukraine November 9, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

No free elections in eastern Ukraine if Russians stay: US envoy 27.11.2019

The peace process in eastern Ukraine has a chance if Russia pulls out of the conflict zone, James Gilmore, the United States ambassador to the OSCE, told DW. The organization plays a key role in mitigating the conflict.
09.10.2019, Ukraine: LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 9, 2019: An OSCE flag near the town of Zolotoye. Alexander Reka/TASS Foto: Alexander Reka/TASS/dpa |

Ukraine and separatist troops begin withdrawal from Luhansk town 29.10.2019

Kyiv government forces and pro-Russian troops have started withdrawing from the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote. The move is a key precondition for German- and French-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia.
ARCHIV - 07.06.2016, Berlin: ILLUSTRATION - Eine Frau versucht, sich vor der Gewalt eines Mannes zu schützen. Jeden Tag versucht im Schnitt mindestens ein Mann in Deutschland seine Partnerin oder Ex zu töten. Dazu kommen tausende Fälle von Vergewaltigungen, Körperverletzungen, Stalking und sexueller Nötigung. (zu dpa Giffey: Für viele Frauen ist Zuhause ein gefährlicher Ort vom 20.11.2018) Foto: Maurizio Gambarini/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Violence against women rife in eastern Europe, says OSCE study 06.03.2019

The OSCE spoke face-to-face with over 15,000 women to gather data on the prevalence of sexual, physical and psychological violence in southeastern and eastern Europe. The results showed a "grim picture."
21.01.2017 3013443 01/21/2017 The OSCE sign on the coat of an OSCE representative during the visit to Alexandrovka village school in the Donetsk Region. Sergey Averin/Sputnik |

Ukraine aims to ban Russian election observers 08.02.2019

According to a draft bill, Russian observers will be excluded from all future elections in Ukraine. The OSCE has misgivings, experts are torn between appreciation and criticism – and have offered a solution.
