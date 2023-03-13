Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis both won their first Oscars for their roles in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
FilmUnited States of America
Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins big
4 hours ago
The surreal sci-fi comedy cleaned up with seven wins, including best picture, at the 95th Academy Awards. A German film won best international picture and Russia's opposition was also in the spotlight. DW has the latest.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OZtt
Advertisement
Box office hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won the Oscar for best feature film on Sunday, capping off a night of several coups for the film which was a favorite heading into the 95th Academy Awards.
The best picture category was hotly contested, with the unorthodox sci-fi flick beating out biopic "Elvis," psychological drama "Tar," action sequel "Top Gun: Maverick" and Germany's "All Quiet on the Western Front," which still picked up four awards earlier in the night.
"Thank you to the Academy, this is history in the making," said the winning movie's star, Michelle Yeoh, who also won the Oscar for best lead actress.
"'RRR' has to win, pride of every Indian [...] and has put me at the top of the world," the song's composer M.M. Keeravani sang to the tune of The Carpenters' "Top of the World" while accepting the award alongside lyricist Chandrabose.
Earlier in the evening, Indian singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song live.
The performance featured a mix of old and new choreography but it was still slightly more tame than some of the performances at screenings in India, which featured dancing in the aisles.
Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more perform nominated songs
Several of the other artists who were nominated for best original song also gave live performances at the Academy Awards.
Hot off the back of "Elvis" , Rihanna performed "Lift Me Up" from the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Meanwhile, Lady Gaga performed "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick."
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" supporting actress Stephanie Hsu also performed "This Is A Life" alongside David Byrne and experimental band Son Lux.
'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins best international film
Midway through the evening, German World War I epic "All Quiet on the Western Front" won the Academy Award for best international film.
The Netflix original film brought audiences a gruesome anti-war message almost a hundred years after the original book by Erich Maria Remarque was published.
Swiss director Edward Berger thanked star Felix Kammerer, an Austrian stage actor who made his cinematic debut in the film.
"This was your first movie and you carried us on your shoulders as it was nothing," he told the 27-year-old Austrian actor. "Without you, none of us would be here."
"All Quiet on the Western Front" beat out international film nominees "EO" from Poland, "The Quiet Girl" from Ireland, "Close" from Belgium and "Argentina, 1985" from Argentina.
The film also won Oscars for best cinematography, best production design and best original score.
Germany's Oscars hopes: Culture Minister Claudia Roth in LA
"All Quiet on the Western Front" was up for nine awards including best picture, making it Netflix's strongest nominee this year.
Claudia Roth, Germany's culture minister, told DW in Los Angeles that such a large number of nominations for the film was the result of its "gruesome relevance" at a time of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in Europe.
"It is a film which really brought me close to the limits of what I could bear," she said.
"But that is exactly what war is about — it is dirty, gruesome, brutal, the end of humanity and totally futile."
'Navalny' wins best documentary amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
A documentary about jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won the Oscar for best documentary feature.
'Navalny' explores the poisoning that nearly killed the Kremlin critic in 2020 and his subsequent detention upon his return to Moscow in 2021.
"My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. My husband is in prison just for defending democracy," his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said at the ceremony.
"Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong, my love."
First gongs roll in early for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
Two supporting actors in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, won the Oscars for best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.
It is the first Academy Award win for either actor.
"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage," Quan said.
"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can't believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream."
Meanwhile, Curtis became the eight-oldest person to with best supporting actress.
"My mother [Janet Leigh] and my father [Tony Curtis] were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," Curtis said through tears. "I just won an Oscar!"
Oscars opened with thunderous flyover
Hollywood's biggest night began with a fighter jet flyover, in a nod to "Top Gun: Maverick."
The start of the TV broadcast showed a scene where awards host Jimmy Kimmel was in the cockpit of a fighter jet with Tom Cruise, before he was ejected out and appeared to parachute into the Dolby Theater.
"Thank you for inviting me to be a part of it, especially this year, when the world finally got out of the house to see the films you worked so hard to make, the way you intended them to be seen — in a theater," Kimmel said during his opening monologue.
He made several jibes at the controversy surrounding last year's awards: "If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point in the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech."