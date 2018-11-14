 Original torch of the Statue of Liberty moves again | DW Travel | DW | 16.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Original torch of the Statue of Liberty moves again

The original torch had to leave its place in the base of the Statue of Liberty because it is to be exhibited in a new museum on Liberty Island. It is not expected to be on display until May 2019.

Nordamerika USA Freiheitsstatue (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/P. Wallner)

Like the entire Statue of Liberty, the torch designed by the French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904) was replaced by a copy in 1984. It had become too dilapidated.

Nordamerika USA Original Leuchtfackel der amerikanischen Freiheitsstatue (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/KFS)

Here the original torch is still standing in its place in the base of the Statue of Liberty.

Since then, the original has been on display in a museum in the pedestal of the statue on Liberty Island in New York Harbour. Now the original torch has been moved to a new museum, which is currently under construction on the island and is scheduled to open next May, using a special transport vehicle.

Original-Fackel der Freiheitsstatue in neues Museum verlegt (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Drew)

The dimensions of the torch become clear on the transporter

The new museum became necessary because the current exhibition in the pedestal of the statue became too small. Around 4.5 million people visit Liberty Island every year - between 8,000 and 28,000 a day. Only about 20 percent of them will be able to enter the statue, only about 7 percent into the crown. The free tickets are usually sold out months in advance.

Visitors don't need a ticket for the new museum, but they still do for the ferry to the island. The statue will remain open for visitors with free tickets.

New York Hand der Freiheitsstatue 1876 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Right hand with torch (photo 1876)

The 46 metre high Statue of Liberty, consisting of an iron scaffold and a copper outer skin, was a gift from France and was inaugurated in 1886. In addition to that of sculptor Bartholdi, it also bears the signature of the French engineer Gustave Eiffel, who a few years later was to build the Eiffel Tower named after him.

is/fm (dpa)

Related content

Bonn Beethoven-Statue auf dem Münsterplatz

German tourism industry launches initiative against xenophobia 15.11.2018

At the symposium "German Tourism Day 2018" in Bonn, the German tourism industry is positioning itself with a new initiative against xenophobia in the country.

Ausstellung Pergamon

New "Pergamon Museum. The Panorama" opens in Berlin 16.11.2018

From November 17, important original works from ancient Pergamon and a 360-degree panorama will be shown in a temporary building. The restored Telephos frieze of the Pergamon Altar can also be seen again in Berlin.

Lichterglanz im Botanischen Garten

Christmas Garden illuminates parks 16.11.2018

The Christmas Garden take place for the third time at the Botanical Garden in Berlin. This year, Christmas Gardens also open in Stuttgart at Wilhelma and near Dresden in the garden of Schloss Pillnitz.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 