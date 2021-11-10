Visit the new DW website

Opinion: Poland-Belarus border crisis points to cynicism and hypocrisy 10.11.2021

As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
Opinion: Germany caught in COVID 'Groundhog Day' 06.11.2021

In the classic film, a man trapped in a time loop is condemned to relive the same awful day. DW's Sabine Kinkartz knows how he feels as Germany enters its second pandemic autumn.
Opinion: Ethiopia at risk of Balkanization 04.11.2021

Two years after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, his country is engulfed in a war with the potential to destabilize the whole region for decades to come, says DW's Ludger Schadomsky.
Opinion: Climate education is a must

Opinion: Climate education is a must 31.10.2021

The key to limiting global temperature rise lies in more education and solidarity, says Adnan Arslan, a member of Germany's Citizens' Climate Assembly.
Opinion: Meta — different name, same mess 29.10.2021

Facebook is now Meta, but the name change won't resolve the company's many problems. Until Mark Zuckerberg addresses those, his lofty ambitions will remain barely credible, writes DW's Martin Muno.
Opinion: US could hold key for the future of the Catholic Church 28.10.2021

As Catholic Joe Biden meets Pope Francis, sacraments and abortion are sure to be a bone of contention. But Church historian Massimo Faggioli says the pope needs to tread carefully — the future of Catholicism is at stake.
Opinion: It's well past time to free Julian Assange 27.10.2021

A London court is set to rule on whether to overturn a decision not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the US. Rebecca Vincent from RSF argues if the UK and the US care about media freedom, Assange needs to be freed.
Opinion: IS bride sentence an important sign to Yazidis 25.10.2021

The Munich trial of a German IS bride wasn't just about the death of an enslaved 5-year-old Yazidi girl in Iraq. It was about justice for genocide, says Matthias von Hein.
Opinion: Erdogan is fighting to stay in power 24.10.2021

The Turkish president wants to expel 10 ambassadors because they called for the release of activist Osman Kavala. In doing so, he is once again trying to distract attention from problems at home, says Erkan Arikan.
Opinion: EU emphasizes power over values in row with Poland 23.10.2021

A ruling by Poland's top court that the national constitution trumps EU law has sparked heated debate. But, in reality, this is about the distribution of power between the EU and its member states, Boris Kalnoky writes.
Opinion: Will energy become unaffordable? 23.10.2021

The rates for electricity, gas and fuel are skyrocketing. German consumers are already rubbing their eyes in disbelief. And there's little to suggest it will improve anytime soon, writes DW's Henrik Böhme.
Opinion: No far-right publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair, please! 22.10.2021

Protest over far-right exhibitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair is justified, says DW's Stefan Dege. A history of racist violence in Germany makes the issue all the more pressing, he thinks.
Controversy over right-wing publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair 21.10.2021

"No space for Nazis," urges Jasmina Kuhnke — a Black writer who has canceled participation in the major trade event. Frankfurt Book Fair, however, insists on freedom of opinion.
Opinion: Navalny's struggle goes beyond an anti-corruption crusade 20.10.2021

Honored with the top European human rights award, Russia's most famous political prisoner, Alexei Navalny, is fighting to return to Russians their basic political freedoms, writes Konstantin Eggert.

Opinion: NATO-Russia rift is next level in Putin's escalation 19.10.2021

Officially freezing relations with the trans-Atlantic alliance gives the Kremlin a new chance to raise tensions on NATO's eastern flank and with Ukraine, writes Konstantin Eggert.
Opinion: German coalition talks have a long way to go 19.10.2021

The road to a new German government has become clearer: The SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed to coalition talks. So far, things may have gone well, but negotiations won't be easy, writes DW's Kay-Alexander Scholz.
