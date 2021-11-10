Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Deutsche Welle offers different perspectives on world news developments.
Share your views and comments. Also via Facebook and twitter.
As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
In the classic film, a man trapped in a time loop is condemned to relive the same awful day. DW's Sabine Kinkartz knows how he feels as Germany enters its second pandemic autumn.
Two years after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, his country is engulfed in a war with the potential to destabilize the whole region for decades to come, says DW's Ludger Schadomsky.
The key to limiting global temperature rise lies in more education and solidarity, says Adnan Arslan, a member of Germany's Citizens' Climate Assembly.
Facebook is now Meta, but the name change won't resolve the company's many problems. Until Mark Zuckerberg addresses those, his lofty ambitions will remain barely credible, writes DW's Martin Muno.
As Catholic Joe Biden meets Pope Francis, sacraments and abortion are sure to be a bone of contention. But Church historian Massimo Faggioli says the pope needs to tread carefully — the future of Catholicism is at stake.
A London court is set to rule on whether to overturn a decision not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the US. Rebecca Vincent from RSF argues if the UK and the US care about media freedom, Assange needs to be freed.
The Munich trial of a German IS bride wasn't just about the death of an enslaved 5-year-old Yazidi girl in Iraq. It was about justice for genocide, says Matthias von Hein.
The Turkish president wants to expel 10 ambassadors because they called for the release of activist Osman Kavala. In doing so, he is once again trying to distract attention from problems at home, says Erkan Arikan.
A ruling by Poland's top court that the national constitution trumps EU law has sparked heated debate. But, in reality, this is about the distribution of power between the EU and its member states, Boris Kalnoky writes.
The rates for electricity, gas and fuel are skyrocketing. German consumers are already rubbing their eyes in disbelief. And there's little to suggest it will improve anytime soon, writes DW's Henrik Böhme.
Protest over far-right exhibitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair is justified, says DW's Stefan Dege. A history of racist violence in Germany makes the issue all the more pressing, he thinks.
"No space for Nazis," urges Jasmina Kuhnke — a Black writer who has canceled participation in the major trade event. Frankfurt Book Fair, however, insists on freedom of opinion.
Honored with the top European human rights award, Russia's most famous political prisoner, Alexei Navalny, is fighting to return to Russians their basic political freedoms, writes Konstantin Eggert.
Officially freezing relations with the trans-Atlantic alliance gives the Kremlin a new chance to raise tensions on NATO's eastern flank and with Ukraine, writes Konstantin Eggert.
The road to a new German government has become clearer: The SPD, Greens and FDP have agreed to coalition talks. So far, things may have gone well, but negotiations won't be easy, writes DW's Kay-Alexander Scholz.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact