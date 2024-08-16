Plan for US long-range missiles in Germany divides opinion

ConflictsGermanyPlan for US long-range missiles in Germany divides opinionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsGermanyEmily Gordine08/16/2024August 16, 2024US plans to station long-range missiles in Germany have been approved by leading members of Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats without consultation with the party or the German public. The move is part of NATO's deterrence strategy against Russia.https://p.dw.com/p/4jXOaAdvertisement