Plan for US long-range missiles in Germany divides opinion

Emily Gordine
August 16, 2024

US plans to station long-range missiles in Germany have been approved by leading members of Chancellor Scholz's Social Democrats without consultation with the party or the German public. The move is part of NATO's deterrence strategy against Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jXOa
