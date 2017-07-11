Opinion: World Cup draw boosts Germany's prospects

If we're honest, it could have been a lot worse for Germany.

Spain, Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand pose challenges of their own, but Hansi Flick must feel good about his chances of guiding Germany into the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A repeat of the 2018 disaster in Russia looks off the cards.

Spain provides the headline clash. Flick said after the draw that he considers the Spanish a top favorite for the title, calling the draw "a blockbuster."

A lot has changed since Joachim Löw's side lost 6-0 to Spain in November 2020. Flick, who was also assistant coach when Germany lost to Spain in Euro 2008 and at the 2010 World Cup, will want to prove that Germany can finish top.

Top or not, a round-of-16 tie against Belgium, Croatia, Canada or Morocco awaits. After that, Brazil in the quarterfinals is a tantalizing prospect. Now that their World Cup path is set, the chances of a strong showing for Germany have increased.

DW's Jonathan Harding believes that the World Cup draw has given Germany a boost

Germany's developing team

The early signs of the Flick era are encouraging. Germany have yet to lose since the former Bayern boss took over, and, with Jamal Musiala flourishing and Kai Havertz the man to lead the line, there is much reason to believe that the tournament in Qatar can be the first step toward future glory.

But right now this squad is short of quality in depth, particularly in defense. David Raum and Nico Schlotterbeck have made encouraging starts, but playing at a World Cup is an entirely different task.

Furthermore, the nucleus of this group is still evolving. Veterans such as Manuel Neuer (36), Thomas Müller (32) and Ilkay Gündogan (31) are approaching the final stages of their international careers, and with that another shift beckons.

Though Germany have always gone to a World Cup with the ambition of winning it all, their chances of being crowned champions in Qatar are small.

A solid showing, such as reaching the quarterfinals, would be a big step in the right direction for a group in the early stages of a new cycle of development. And the draw has given Germany an excellent chance of doing just that.