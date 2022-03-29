Germany maintain momentum after draw with the Netherlands in Amsterdam

Netherlands 1-1 Germany

(Bergwijn 68' — Müller 45'+1)

Johan Cruyff Arena

After eight straight games in which they got the wins expected of them, Germany impressed at times but almost crumbled in front of a packed Johan Cruyff Arena.

Indeed, such was the strength of the Dutch support that it was hard not to wonder what might be for Germany if their home games were like this.

Outside the Amsterdam Arena, fans gathered in their thousands. Some sang songs in front of a band on a stage, most ate chips and drank, all wore some item in orange, from caps to leis. Just outside the main entrance another band played jazz and swing, causing passing fans to dance. A friendly? Nobody told the home fans.

Large parts of the game failed to replicate the support. If ever there was a friendly between two top nations in late March of a World Cup year, this was it.

The Netherlands team were supported by a packed stadium in Amsterdam.

Confused rotation

Germany’s attacking movement often looked more confused than free-flowing, and Timo Werner’s inability to stay onside visibly frustrated his teammates.

"We lost the ball too often — that is something we need to work on. ... Our positional play wasn’t optimal either," Flick said after the game, offering a frank assessment.

If there was a positive, it was how comfortable Jamal Musiala looked in midfield. His composure and vision on the ball was uncompromising. Unsurprisingly it was his cutback that led to Germany’s opener, Thomas Müller smashing in after a poor Dutch clearance fell kindly for him.

"Everyone saw what kind of quality he has," Flick said of Musiala. "What he offered defensively today was exceptional. He showed he can play in that position."

Had David Raum squared it to Werner in the box, Germany might have been 2-0 up just minutes after the restart. Instead, Raum’s disappointing second half continued when he failed to win a header at the back post, allowing a knock-down for Steven Bergwijn, who blasted the ball past Manuel Neuer from close range.

With the crowd reignited, Germany began to wobble. Thanks to VAR, Manuel Neuer and a goal-line clearance Germany avoided defeat, which was perhaps the most important result of the night for Flick’s side.

Germany’s World Cup year is up and running, and, from here on out, the tests will get tougher, but, in a year that also marks the beginning of a new era for German football, the more stability they can get the better.

Müller scored his 43rd Germany goal, drawing level with Uwe Seeler on the all-time list

New German Football Association (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf has made a strong first impression in his quest to clear the controversy around a troubled association. Large scale changes at youth level have been announced.

Team manager Oliver Bierhoff has secured his legacy with the soon-to-be-opened new center of excellence in Frankfurt. The women's side head to the Euros this summer with genuine hopes of challenging for a title — the last piece of the puzzle is Flick and his team.

Edited by Michael Da Silva