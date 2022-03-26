Germany's David Raum and Jamal Musiala shine for visit of Israel

Germany 2-0 Israel, Sinsheim

(Havertz 36', Werner 45+1)

Germany did the business in this friendly against Israel, but a missed penalty in the second half represented a night when Germany impressed in flashes but struggled to secure a scoreline that reflected their dominance.

Israel missed a penalty in the dying seconds too, a feather in the cap for Kevin Trapp, but Germany were comfortable and there was a lot to like about how Jamal Musiala controlled the game for periods. David Raum's explosive contribution down the left flank, and with the assist for the opening goal, marked him out as the game's standout player.

This fixture is always symbolic, of course, with football having played a part in the warming in relations between these two nations. The friendship of German football coaching legend Hennes Weisweiler and Emmanuel Scheffer, the coach that led Israel to the 1970 World Cup, is testament to that. Indeed, Israel forward Munas Dabbur plys his trade in the stadium that this friendly was played in, home of Hoffenheim.

Raum in the room, Musiala orchestrating

On the field, Dabbur and Israel were eclipsed by David Raum, also on home turf as a Hoffenheim player. A consistent outlet on the left, he bedevilled Israel time and time again with his incisive deliveries. It was Raum's delivery from a corner though, that led to the opening goal. After Ilkay Gündoğan whispered in his ear, Raum whipped the corner into the near post, where Kai Havertz was on hand to flick in.

Germany doubled their advantage with the final kick of the first half, with Gündogan providing the assist himself this time for Timo Werner, who deftly steered the ball into the bottom corner beyond Israel goalkeeper Ofir Masiano. The Chelsea pair coming up trumps again in the box for Germany.

Musiala, too, enjoyed a distinguished performance. The Bayern playmaker isn't always first-choice under Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern but he is supremely gifted, and he displayed here why Hansi Flick considers him a must-starter, orchestrating play between midfield and attack, weaving routes through the opposing defense.

Julian Weigl returned to the international fold for the first time since 2017 — five years in the international wilderness. Thomas Müller appeared in the second half for his 111th cap of an illustrious Germany career — but his missed penalty which rattled the post will disappoint the Bayern forward. Israel were compact and stoic and contained Germany, and even enjoyed a couple of forays forward in the second half — but missed their chance at a consolation when Yonatan Cohen's late, late penalty was cast aside by Trapp.