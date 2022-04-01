World Cup 2022 draw: Germany to face Spain in Qatar

On April Fools' Day, Germany were left smiling after the 2022 World Cup draw.

Hansi Flick's side were drawn in Group E against Spain, Japan and whoever wins the inter-confederation playoff between Costa Rica and New Zealand.

Hosts Qatar were put in Group A with the Netherlands, Senegal and Ecuador.

Critical choice

The tournament in Qatar, the first World Cup ever in the Arab world, has come under heavy criticism and scrutiny ever since it was awarded back in 2010, with concerns around the country's policies regarding the working conditions of migrant workers. Human Rights Watch recently slammed FIFA over the awarding of the tournament to the Gulf country.

Protests around the world have called for Qatar to change their policies regarding the working conditions of migrant workers

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the tournament will be "the greatest World Cup ever" and that "the world will be united in Qatar."

The three remaining spots will be decided in June. In Europe, Wales will play the winner of Scotland vs. Ukraine, a playoff game postponed due to the war in Ukraine. In the inter-confederation playoffs, Costa Rica play New Zealand with the winner taking the final place in Group E. Elsewhere, Australia will take on UAE for the right to play Peru for a spot in Group D with defending champions France.

The 2022 World Cup will start on November 21 when Qatar play Ecuador in the opening game.