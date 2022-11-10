  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
PoliticsUnited States of America

Opinion: US democracy survives the midterm election

Herbsttreffen der Medienfrauen 2017 Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl
Commentary
24 minutes ago

The predicted disaster for the Democratic Party and democracy in the US has failed to materialize. Donald Trump apparently has far less influence than had been feared around the world. That's a good sign, says Ines Pohl.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JIVh
A voter raises his hands in the air after casting his ballot at a polling location in Atlanta, Georgia
A voter celebrates after casting a ballot at a polling station in Atlanta, GeorgiaImage: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Normally, the midterm elections in the United States hardly matter to the international community.

Normally, the debates among candidates for senator and governor posts revolve around domestic and regional problems that don't impact global politics.

But "normally" does not exist anymore in this country, which has been in an existential crisis since Donald Trump's presidency. It long appeared that after the midterm elections, the country would have taken a step closer to the abyss. 

How strong is Trump's influence?

That is why the eyes of the world were on the United States this November 8. The fearful question hanging over the polls was whether Donald Trump and like-minded candidates would succeed in further undermining democratic systems; whether election deniers, racists and right-wing extremists would end up in positions to decide if legitimate election results are recognized — or not — in the upcoming presidential vote in 2024

DW's Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl heads DW's Washington studioImage: DW/P. Böll

In the end, it was a question of whether Donald Trump would succeed outside the White House in continuing his corrosive policies, which reached their peak on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the US Capitol in Washington.

Governing party historically strong

He did not succeed. Voters did not give the candidates he endorsed political responsibility on a grand scale — quite the opposite. No governing party has performed as well in midterm elections as President Joe Biden's Democrats.

Initial polls show that economic concerns are, of course, the main topic on people's minds in the United States. Prices in the US housing market are also rising exponentially, inflation is high and people are concerned about the future.

But these polls also show that many Americans are very concerned about the state of democracy in their country — and they have understood that not voting plays into the hands of fanatics. Voter turnout was correspondingly high.

First-time voters want action on climate change

It is striking that a particularly large number of first-time voters came out to vote — voters for whom the fight against the climate catastrophe is especially important here in the US. It is a topic nearly all Republicans ridicule in this vast country.

In the end, climate concerns — as well as the debate over abortion rights — have stopped the feared victory march of Trump-Republicans.

All of this strengthens President Biden, even though governing will certainly not become easier if the Democrats, in all likelihood, lose their majority in the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate as well. 

Will Republicans break from Trump?

The burning question is what the midterm election results mean for the Republican Party. Will it manage to make a clean break from Trump now that there is proof his extreme positions — at least nationwide — are not capable of winning a majority?

Will Donald Trump announce his presidential candidacy in the coming week?

Will men like Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who pulled off a decisive election victory by staying away from Trump, muster the courage to run against him?

 All eyes are now shifting to the next election. There is no doubt that President Biden is gearing up for 2024. He is clearly making the Democrats' relative success his own and said he and his wife, Jill, will decide early next year whether he will run for reelection.  

There are many questions to be answered in the days and weeks ahead. But for the moment, there is an opportunity to take a deep breath. American democracy, which had nearly been declared dead, is alive. And that is really good news.

This opinion piece has been translated from German.

Herbsttreffen der Medienfrauen 2017 Ines Pohl
Ines Pohl Bureau head of DW's Washington Studio@inespohl
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during midterm elections in Detroit, Michigan

Midterm election: Senate control hinges on 3 states — LIVE

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Man holding Ethiopian national flags during a pro-government rally

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

Will Ethiopia's shaky Tigray truce hold?

ConflictsNovember 8, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan refugees clash with police as they march towards red zone during a protest to demand help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Islamabad, Pakistan, 23 May 2022. Afghan refugees have been protesting for several days in Islamabad demanding from th?e UNHCR the distribution of immigration cards to expedite their registration

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Islamabad rents rise amid influx of Afghan refugees

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate protection activists sit at an intersection on Berlin's busy Frankfurter Allee

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two soldiers looking out of the turrets of a tank in a field

Germany's ring exchange with Ukraine: An assessment

Germany's ring exchange with Ukraine: An assessment

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gestures from behind a defendant's cage

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

PoliticsNovember 8, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Voters standing at polling booths

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

US midterms: From gerrymandering to voter intimidation

PoliticsNovember 8, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage