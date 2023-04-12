  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
PoliticsChad

Opinion: How to anger African leaders with 'diplomacy'

Sertan Sanderson - Autorenbild (provisorisch)
Sertan Sanderson
Commentary
2 hours ago

Some conflicts and squabbles should be avoided, says DW's Sertan Sanderson. The latest diplomatic stand-off between Germany and Chad, he believes, is a prime example.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PwvM
Junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno sitting on a throne
Chad's junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno clearly does not appreciate foreign interferenceImage: Denis Sassou Gueipeur/AFP

Having a strong opinion is seemingly becoming a luxury, which many can't afford. Whether you're looking at autocratic leaders censoring minority voices or so-called "cancel culture," forcing individuals to look left and right before opening their mouths, personal views carry greater weight than perhaps they used to.

Add to this the looming shadow of widespread disinformation and full-on threat of propaganda, and you've easily got a perfect storm — especially for anyone who's even remotely in the public eye.

However, despite living in an age of Facebook jail and Twitter bans we perhaps forget that there are views that don't necessarily always need to be expressed; where attempts at having an exchange on certain opinions is futile at best and perhaps insulting when taken too far.

An ambassador expelled

Growing up, my father used to frequently have to tell me that "this simply isn't the time and place" for debate, referring to his rather measured approach of exchanging opinions as "diplomacy."

Perhaps some in the actual world of diplomacy would do well today in heeding his advice, as their views and assumptions appear to cause more harm than do good.

The exact details behind the expulsion of Germany's ambassador to Chad are somewhat unknown; Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke is supposed to have made some kind of incendiary remark last week about the country's timeline of returning to civilian rule, which has been pushed forward to 2024.

German Ambassador Jan-Christian Gordon Kricke
An expert on the Sahel region, Ambassador Kricke previously served in Niger Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

Swiftly, he was forced to leave the country over the weekend — to which Germany reacted with tit-for-tat diplomacy, handing marching orders to Chad's ambassador to Germany, Mariam Ali Moussa.

Whatever Ambassador Kricke's comments may have been — and whether he, in fact, may objectively have been right in his assessment — plays no role in these diplomatic circles, where a snide remark or even a side eye can destroy years of cooperation and peace.

I suppose that the governments of both Chad and Germany would agree that the state of affairs between them at this moment is an undesirable situation for both parties — one, which could have been avoided with a bit more diplomacy, ironically.

Mariam Ali Moussa
Told to pack her bags: Chad's ambassador to Germany, Mariam Ali MoussaImage: Dean Calma/IAEA/Wikipedia

Poster-boy of German diplomacy

What's done is done, and now's perhaps the best time to learn lessons from this unfortunate series of events, one might think — or at least to reconsider one's relationship with strong opinions in this context.

However, the German Foreign Ministry doubled down on what was a fait accompli and published a Tweet praising its diplomat's work:

"Ambassador Kricke carried out his mission in N'Djamena in an exemplary manner and has been an advocate for human rights and the rapid transition to a civilian government in Chad," it said.

This, by the way, came just hours before Berlin dispatched two other representatives — Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Svenja Schulze — to the Sahel region on an unrelated trip.

Wishing them a "Gute Reise" to Mali and Niger against this background would almost be sadistic.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is seeking agreement and cooperation throughout the restive Sahel regionImage: Heiko Becker/dpa/picture alliance

Recalibrating the moral compass

But back to Chad and Germany, the Foreign Ministry on Twitter further commented on the recent developments between the two countries by saying: "We regret that it had to come to this."

The funny thing with "regret" is that it lives next door to "remorse." However, in Germany there appears to be a Berlin Wall between the two. The response of Germany's Foreign Ministry shows everything but regret. If anything, it has undertones of someone giving themselves a pat on the shoulder simply for standing up for themselves.

But does a world power like Germany really need to do that? Berlin may indeed want to promote better human rights and civil liberties across the world, and that is certainly an honorable thing. But the German Foreign Ministry seems to forget that the higher the moral ground, the steeper the fall.

Chad, meanwhile, is indeed facing a political situation which is to no one's liking, least of all to that of 17 million Chadians who cannot even dare to voice their opposition to the prolonged military rule they have had to endure. In October, at least 60 people were killed during pro-democracy rallies after government forces opened fire on protestors.

A military tank on a street near Chad's Presidential Palace
The Chadian military junta flexes its power to keep dissent to a minimumImage: REUTERS

Between a rock and a hard place

There is no one — not even the military junta, which clearly has allergic reactions to bad press reviews — who would believe that this is a desirable state-of-affairs. Between pro-democracy camps and violent jihadists, Chad's military junta knows well that it's always one step away from playing the overture to a losing game.

But as Chad under the leadership of the military government is grappling with its fight against militant Islamism, with a serious refugee influx from various parts of nearly the entire continent, with endemic poverty and famine resulting in nearly half of the country living below its poverty line, and with its economic woes amid global inflation skyrocketing, it would not be a stretch to refer Ambassador Kricke — and his superiors in the Foreign Ministry — to my father's words and tell them that "this simply isn't the time and place."

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Tschad N'Djamena | Demonstration der wakit Tama Bewegung

The uphill battle facing Chad's new Transition Council

The uphill battle facing Chad's new Transition Council

Chad's interim parliament, built to prepare the country for civilian rule, has finally been announced after a five-month wait. But is the National Transition Council merely window dressing for the military junta?
PoliticsOctober 8, 2021
Hissene Habre at his trial in Chad in 2016

Chad's ex-president Hissene Habre dies in Senegal jail

Chad's ex-president Hissene Habre dies in Senegal jail

The former president has died while serving a life term in prison for crimes against humanity. Local media reported that the 79-year-old died of coronavirus.
PoliticsAugust 24, 2021
Chadian army in N'Djamena

Chad: Dozens of soldiers dead after jihadi attack

Chad: Dozens of soldiers dead after jihadi attack

Chadian soldiers were attacked while patrolling the volatile Lake Chad region. Both Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are active in the area.
ConflictsAugust 6, 2021
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A headshot of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy slams 'beasts' in beheading video

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person pulls a mobile phone from his pocket

Nigerian youth help people avoid phone snatching trend

Nigerian youth help people avoid phone snatching trend

Society5 hours ago01:53 min
More from Africa

Asia

Members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church leave Pattaya Provincial Court in Pattaya, Thailand

Persecuted Chinese Christians arrive in US from Thailand

Persecuted Chinese Christians arrive in US from Thailand

Human Rights4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

CrimeApril 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A migrant wearing a face mask looks at the camera, standing on the deck of a boat in an Italian harbor

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration surge

Italy declares state of emergency amid migration surge

Migration8 hours ago01:33 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

ConflictsApril 10, 202301:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a briefing in Washington

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Pentagon leaks show 'components of misinformation campaign'

Politics18 hours ago06:17 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage