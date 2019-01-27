Opinion: Germany's historical obligation continues

It has taken a long time for Germany to finally acknowledge that it is a nation of immigration. Many still refuse to recognize that it is not only a cultural enrichment if people from all over the world want to live and work in Germany. Considering demographic developments, the citizens of Europe's largest economic power will not be able to maintain their standard of living without the labor and skills of people from other countries.

A clear commitment

Today, 74 years to the day after the Auschwitz extermination camp was liberated, it is a good day to reflect on what it actually means to immigrate to Germany, to live here or even to aspire to have German citizenship.

It is a good day to consider why the commitment to being a country of immigration includes very clear and immutable rules. And that there is an understanding of ourselves as Germans that must never, ever be up for discussion, where there can be no compromises.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Wannsee House The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Dachau The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Nazi party rally grounds Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Bergen-Belsen The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Buchenwald Memorial Buchenwald near the Thuringian town of Weimar was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe here and murdered 64,000 of them.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Memorial to the German Resistance The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Hadamar Euthanasia Center From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Holocaust Memorial Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Memorial to persecuted homosexuals Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Sinti and Roma Memorial Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

'Never Again': Memorials of terror 'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

'Never Again': Memorials of terror Brown House in Munich Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history. Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon



Germany is responsible for the murder of at least 6 million Jews. It is responsible for the death and suffering of millions more people across the European continent and beyond. This part of Germany's history will never be over, must never be forgotten and must live on through remembrance days like today.

But in looking back, we must not get caught in the horrors of the past. Rather, we must look forward and keep asking what we must we do now, today, to do justice to this particular responsibility?

DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl

It is precisely because the last survivors, but also the last perpetrators, are dying that we must find other ways of making this responsibility accessible to young people, to future voters, to the political decision-makers of the future.

The further Nazi rule fades into the past, the more difficult it is to keep its significance alive in the present. That is just how things are.

Across party lines

It is therefore crucial and appropriate to provide information in schools, to organize school trips to one of the concentration or extermination camps, but also to visit the battlefields of Verdun. It is essential and good that democratic, political forces have joined together across all party lines in order to consistently combat hatred toward Jews and anti-Semitism.

But it is equally as important to make it clear to those whose ancestors did not yet live here during the darkest period of German history, or who are new immigrants, that everyone living in Germany today must be prepared to take on this responsibility. It has nothing to do with individual guilt, but with Germany's national identity. This clarification also belongs to today's commemorations.