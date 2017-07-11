 Opinion: EU fails to introduce real agricultural reform | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 21.10.2020

Europe

Opinion: EU fails to introduce real agricultural reform

The EU's new agricultural policy will take take further steps to protect the environment in the future, but we're far off from a green revolution, says DW's Max Zander.

An overhead view of corn being harvested (Jochen Tack/picture-alliance)

Better late than never. The EU has finally understood that agriculture and the environment are two sides of the same coin. The bloc has agreed to ensure that in future the common agricultural policy (CAP) takes the environment and climate change into account, in an attempt to lessen environmental damage. If the European Commission gets its say, member states themselves will be responsible for implementing strategies to achieve climate goals.

What is new and controversial are the eco-schemes that it has introduced so that farmers can receive additional subsidies if they partake in them.

More money for factory farms

The idea might sound good at first, but on closer inspection there seems to be a few inconsistencies. Most of the farming subsidies will continue to be allocated according to hectare. Business as usual then: The bigger a farm is, the more money it will get from Brussels.

Max Zander (DW)

Max Zander reports for DW in Brussels

Not only are larger factory farms, which damage the environment and contribute to the loss of biodiversity, at a greater advantage than small and medium-sized companies, so are larger countries, such as France, Germany and Spain.

It's known that every year farmers in the EU receive billions of euros worth of subsidies, which make up the largest share of the bloc's budget. Most of these subsidies come in the form of direct payments, which are handed out rather arbitrarily.

So long as this is the case and farms can continue receiving subsidies without having to adhere to stricter environmental regulations, there will be no real ecological reform of agricultural policy in the EU, even if Brussels says it wants to become greener.

Read moreIn Europe, climate change brings new crops, new ideas

Reforms don't go far enough

Moreover, the new ecological regulations, which are not particularly strict, could well end up being voluntary. So far, the EU member states have agreed to 20% direct payments being earmarked for the environment. The parliament's compromise was 30%. Environmental groups say that at least 30% of direct payments should go towards fighting climate change, and this percentage should gradually be raised in order for there to be an impact.

Right now, the EU is still debating the issue anyway. It had to postpone a decision on the coming budget because of the coronavirus pandemic. And the agricultural reforms are only due to come into force in 2023, because of the resistance of certain member states to the new ecological regulations .

Biodiversity and sustainable food chains, which are key components of the Commission's Green Deal, are not even mentioned in the proposed agricultural reforms.

So, there will be no green agricultural revolution for now. The reforms may be a step in the right direction, but the bar really needs to be much higher if the environment is to be protected.

  • Pickers gather grapes at Ryedale Vineyard in Westow near York

    Europe's crops of the future?

    Wine from the north

    As northern regions warm, winegrowers have moved into places like Denmark and the UK, among them Ryedale Vineyards in England. The EU-funded VISCA app, now being tested in Spain, Italy and Portugal, aims to help vineyards that are starting to feel the effects of a warming climate. Adaption strategies include precise irrigation, drought-resistant grapes and pruning techniques that influence growth.

  • A closeup of sorghum growing in a field

    Europe's crops of the future?

    Sorghum revival

    Sorghum, a hot weather grain, has been cultivated in Europe since just after World War II, primarily as animal fodder. But with increasing droughts it has started to see a resurgence in countries like France, Italy, Hungary and Bulgaria. A staple in Africa, sorghum uses 30% less water than corn and can produce grains even in high temperatures. The EU has been promoting the plant since 2017.

  • A man tends to his olive grove in Italy

    Europe's crops of the future?

    Adapting olives

    Europe's olive oil industry, led by Spain, Italy and Greece, produces about three-quarters of global supply. But drought, erratic weather like hail, as well as warm-weather pests and diseases have become detrimental. 2018 was a particularly bad year: Italy's production dropped 57%. Improved irrigation techniques, selective pruning and a gradual northward shift could help olive groves adapt.

  • Sicilian pistachio for sale in the market on the island of Ortegia

    Europe's crops of the future?

    Trying out pistachios

    Some farmers in Spain and Italy have begun cultivating pistachios, drought-resistant nut trees which are suited to arid areas with lots of sun. Today, most of the world's pistachios are grown in Iran and California, but other parts of southern Europe share the same ideal conditions: cold winters, very hot summers and late frosts.

  • A market in Wiesbaden displays papaya and other fruit

    Europe's crops of the future?

    Putting papaya first

    Other alternatives for farmers in southern Europe are tropical fruits, including mango, avocado, lychee and papaya. Recent years have seen an exponential growth of such crops in southern Italy. They've begun to edge out citrus fruits, which are no longer the moneymakers they once were. Milder winters have been beneficial, but water shortages in the summer months remain a challenge.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


