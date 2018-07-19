 Opinion: Don′t jeopardize progress in fight against AIDS | Opinion | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Don't jeopardize progress in fight against AIDS

The International AIDS Conference has warned that advances in fighting the spread of the HIV virus must not be undermined. Stigmatizing those who have contracted the virus is dangerous and wrong, says Astrid Prange.

Teenager with HIV (imago/imagebroker)

The main takeaway from the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam is clear: Fighting the spread of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a matter of political will. Those who oppose sexual education and the use of contraception, or propagate notions of the traditional family but refuse to help wives infected with HIV and their children, or ostracize drug addicts and scapegoat homosexuals are responsible for blocking progress in fighting the spread of the HIV virus in the world. 

In recent years, tremendous progress had been made in the fight against HIV/AIDS. These days, leading a fulfilling life despite suffering from AIDS is very much possible. The spread of the HIV virus has slowed down considerably — thanks to education, medical advances, global solidarity and a responsible approach to health care. Today, AIDS is no longer automatically associated with death. Instead, it has increasingly become another chronic illness, even in the world's poorest countries.

Botswana leads the way

The fight against AIDS is a major success story. And the numbers prove it. In 2017, 22 million people of a global total of 37 million infected with the HIV virus received AIDS medication. Of those, 4 million live in South Africa, the country with the most comprehensive state-run AIDS treatment program. Last year, for the first time since 2000, the number of AIDS-related deaths dropped below 1 million.

Astrid Prange (DW/P. Böll)

DW's Astrid Prange

Combating AIDS has been especially successful in Botswana, the country with the second-highest rate of HIV infections (17 percent) worldwide. Between 2010 and 2017, the percentage of infected people with access to antiretroviral drugs climbed from 50 to 84 percent. As a result, the number of AIDS-related deaths dropped from 18,000 (2003) to 4,000 (in 2017).

Read more: HIV self-testing kits to go on sale in Germany

Downward spiral in Russia

While major progress is being made on a global scale, negative developments in eastern Europe and Central Asia risk jeopardizing everything that has been achieved. Here, a combination of ignorance, religious convictions, traditions, taboos, discrimination and political irresponsibility could undermine the advances that have been made.

The situation in Russia is particularly dire. UNAIDS reports that approximately 1 million Russians are infected with HIV. And the number of new infections each year rose from 50,000 in 2004 to 100,000 in 2017. But merely some 360,000 infected people have access to AIDS medication.  

This is partly the result of Russia's ignoring international standards on how to prevent the spread of HIV. Indeed, some Russian religious figures bizarrely claim that AIDS is "God's punishment," while nationalist politicians vow to stand up for families but do nothing to stop husbands infecting their wives with the HIV virus. Or fail to stop the children of such couples becoming infected with the virus — even though there are medical ways to prevent this.

Read more:HIV infects 1 teen girl every 3 minutes: UN 

A crossroads

In countries where a human life counts very little, treating those with AIDS has low priority. In some places, where AIDS is still considered the "gay plague," there is little incentive to invest in the national health care services to prevent the spread of HIV. In countries like these, sexual education at schools is not prioritized and no money is collected to combat AIDS because those who contract HIV are blamed for their own plight. 

We have entered a crucial moment in the fight against AIDS. Whether and how we seek to prevent the spread of the HIV virus speaks volumes about the (in)competence and (in)humanity of our political and religious leaders, and reveals the caring — or uncaring — face of whole societies.

  • Film still from 120 BPM shows a young AIDS activist dancing (picture-alliance/dpa/Edition Salzgeber)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    Prize-winning: '120 BPM'

    The drama "120 BPM" is the latest film to take on the illness. Directed by Robin Campillo, the movie tells the love story of two young AIDS activists. It won the Grand Prix jury prize at Cannes last year.

  • Film image from Longtime companion shows two men sunbathing at the beach (picture-alliance/dpa/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    An early work: 'Longtime Companion' (1989)

    Above all, French and American productions took up the subject of HIV and AIDS early on. "Longtime Companion" by Norman René is considered the very first to have described the disease as it tells the stories of eight gay middle-class men who are friends in the early '80s. That's when the illness first appeared and began ravishing the community, the impact of which is at the heart of the film.

  • Scene from 'Savage Nights' shows two young men and a young woman (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    Autobiographical: 'Savage Nights' (1992)

    The French director and lead actor in "Savage Nights," Cyrill Collard, likewise takes up the topic of repression of AIDS when he brought his autobiographically influenced novel of the same name to life. In the film version, Collard plays a bisexual who does not take his life or that of his partners into consideration. He died in 1993, just one year after its release.

  • Film still with Tom Hanks in Philadelphia (Imago/Unimedia Images)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    Oscar-decorated: 'Philadelphia' (1993)

    Jonathan Demme's film "Philadelphia" was the first major Hollywood production that brought AIDS to the big screen for a wide audience. In it, Tom Hanks plays a lawyer who is let go from his job due to his illness. He takes his former employer to court in a melodramatic and sentimental film that is very effectively staged. With the Oscar-winning film, AIDS was finally recognized by Hollywood.

  • Matthew Modine in 'And the Band Played On' (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    Semi-documentary: 'And the Band Played On' (1993)

    Whereas "Philadelphia" was a true Hollywood production, "And the Band Played On," released that same year, took a quieter, nearly documentary approach to the AIDS epidemic. Starring Matthew Modine as the young AIDS researcher Dr. Don Francis, the film by Roger Spottiswoode attempted to tell the tale of those infected by including numerous stories.

  • Film still from Kids shows teenage boys and girls walking on New York city streets (picture-alliance/dpa/KPA)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    Controversial: 'Kids' (1995)

    Two years later, director Larry Clark put out the teenage drama "Kids," a fictional narrative with a documentary feel. The director highlighted the youth culture in New York in the mid-90s, where sex is on the minds of young boys and girls alike while AIDS lurks in the background. The scenes are drastic and with actors not yet of age, the film created quite a controversy after its release.

  • Mother and son standing beneath an umbrella in 'All About My Mother' (picture-alliance/dpa/Arthaus)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    Melodramatic: 'All About My Mother' (1999)

    What appears to be a standard Pedro Almodóvar film, "All About My Mother," released by the Spanish director in 1999, takes on the lives, loves and sorrows of a handful of protagonists. Set in Madrid and Barcelona, the melodrama addresses gender roles and society's prejudices, with AIDS playing a central role in the film.

  • Emmanuelle Béart in a film still from 'The Witnesses' (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    Looking back: 'The Witnesses' (2007)

    "The Witnesses" is French director André Téchiné's look back to the 1980s, when the AIDS crisis first came into focus. The movie follows several characters as it shows the disease and its impact on their lives at all stages. The movie was celebrated at the Berlinale for its handling of the AIDS epidemic but wasn't able to make the leap into German theaters, despite stars like Emmanuelle Béart.

  • Wheat harvest in a film still from SAME SAME BUT DIFFERENT (Delphi Filmverleih)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    A global perspective: 'Same Same But Different' (2009)

    Germany has likewise tackled AIDS as a film subject. Rosa von Praunheim was the first, with his typically anarchistic approach in "A Virus Knows No Morals" in 1986. In 2009, director Detlef Buck took a more worldly view on the global crisis, with "Same Same But Different," which follows the love story between a young German man (David Kross, seen above) and a Cambodia prostitute.

  • Protagonists from Dallas Buyers Club sitting on a park bench (picture-alliance/Ascot Elite Filmverleih GmbH)

    Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

    An actor's film: 'Dallas Buyers Club' (2014)

    "Dallas Buyers Club" by Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée was widely acclaimed upon its release three years ago. Matthew McConaughey (r.) and Jared Leto are brilliant as two people living with HIV in the 1980s, who are trying to get their hands on the AIDS medications that could prolong their lives. Both actors won nods from the Academy for their roles.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)


 

DW recommends

AIDS conference opens in Amsterdam

A world AIDS conference has opened in Amsterdam to discuss educating and treating those populations most at risk from the condition. Experts have warned that new HIV infections have surged in some parts of the world. (23.07.2018)  

HIV infects 1 teen girl every 3 minutes: UN

Teenage girls are unfairly bearing the brunt of the AIDS crisis, a UNICEF report has found. A lack of information, campaign fatigue, and sexual violence are partly to blame. (25.07.2018)  

HIV self-testing kits to go on sale in Germany

German Health Minister Jens Spahn has said he wants people to be able to buy a test they can use at home to check for the immune-deficiency virus HIV. The proposal has been welcomed by a major German AIDS charity. (08.06.2018)  

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS

As the 22nd world AIDS assembly opens in Amsterdam, we look at 10 movies that feature people living with the condition. (01.12.2017)  

Related content

Niederlande Amsterdam - Prinz Harry zur 22. Internationalen AIDSKonferenz

AIDS conference opens in Amsterdam 23.07.2018

A world AIDS conference has opened in Amsterdam to discuss educating and treating those populations most at risk from the condition. Experts have warned that new HIV infections have surged in some parts of the world.

Frankreich Welt-AIDS-Konferenz in Paris - Linda-Gail Bekker

AIDS conference: US cuts could hurt fight against HIV virus 24.07.2017

The International AIDS Society president has called on the United States to "stay engaged" in HIV research. US President Donald Trump's proposed budget outlined funding cuts for global health initiatives.

Symbolbild AIDS Schleife auf schwarzem Hintergrund

Hate, discrimination lead to rise of HIV in Russia, experts say 19.10.2017

Experts are shocked over the spread of HIV in Russia and eastern Europe. The problem has reached epidemic proportions, despite the fact that methods for stopping the spread of the virus are well known.

DW Perspectives

Symbolbild Twitter Facebook (picture-alliance/dpa)

DW's netiquette policy

DW offers its readers, listeners and viewers the opportunity to engage in a discussion on dw.com, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms - but you need to observe certain rules. 