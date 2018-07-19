AIDS conference opens in Amsterdam

The 22nd International AIDS Conference began on Monday in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam.

The four-day conference brings together the world’s AIDS experts to present new research findings, promote prevention methods to fight the spread of the disease and galvinize political commitment for the goal of ending AIDS.

Among the notable celebrities in attendance are Britain's Prince Harry (top photo, r), who co-founded the Sentebale charity. The organization provides helps to young people affected by HIV in the African nations Lesotho and Botswana.

Also to be present at the conference are Dutch Princess Mabel, former US President Bill Clinton, singer Elton John, Hollywood actress Charlize Theron and Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst, who recently revealed that she was living with HIV.

Fear of a looming AIDS crisis

Organizers and thousands of delegates attending the conference, from researchers and activists to regular people living with HIV, warn of a "dangerous complacency" that could lead to an unstoppable resurgence of the deadly disease.

Experts have warned that while the overall number of new HIV infections worldwide are down, the infection rate has surged in 50 countries, especially in eastern Europe and Asia, where the rate of infections has doubled.

For these hard-hit countries, a rising rate of new infections, coupled with an large young population, could spell "a crisis of epic proportions," Mark Dybul, a veteran American AIDS researcher and diplomat told a pre-conference meeting on Sunday.

Read more: Russia takes one step forward, two steps back

Funding gap

One of the reasons for the surging infection rate is the staggering drop in donor and domestic funding, AIDS experts have said. Most of the funding comes from the domestic budgets of nations with the heaviest AIDS burden

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS Prize-winning: '120 BPM' The drama "120 BPM" is the latest film to take on the illness. Directed by Robin Campillo, the movie tells the love story of two young AIDS activists. It won the Grand Prix jury prize at Cannes last year.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS An early work: 'Longtime Companion' (1989) Above all, French and American productions took up the subject of HIV and AIDS early on. "Longtime Companion" by Norman René is considered the very first to have described the disease as it tells the stories of eight gay middle-class men who are friends in the early '80s. That's when the illness first appeared and began ravishing the community, the impact of which is at the heart of the film.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS Autobiographical: 'Savage Nights' (1992) The French director and lead actor in "Savage Nights," Cyrill Collard, likewise takes up the topic of repression of AIDS when he brought his autobiographically influenced novel of the same name to life. In the film version, Collard plays a bisexual who does not take his life or that of his partners into consideration. He died in 1993, just one year after its release.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS Oscar-decorated: 'Philadelphia' (1993) Jonathan Demme's film "Philadelphia" was the first major Hollywood production that brought AIDS to the big screen for a wide audience. In it, Tom Hanks plays a lawyer who is let go from his job due to his illness. He takes his former employer to court in a melodramatic and sentimental film that is very effectively staged. With the Oscar-winning film, AIDS was finally recognized by Hollywood.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS Semi-documentary: 'And the Band Played On' (1993) Whereas "Philadelphia" was a true Hollywood production, "And the Band Played On," released that same year, took a quieter, nearly documentary approach to the AIDS epidemic. Starring Matthew Modine as the young AIDS researcher Dr. Don Francis, the film by Roger Spottiswoode attempted to tell the tale of those infected by including numerous stories.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS Controversial: 'Kids' (1995) Two years later, director Larry Clark put out the teenage drama "Kids," a fictional narrative with a documentary feel. The director highlighted the youth culture in New York in the mid-90s, where sex is on the minds of young boys and girls alike while AIDS lurks in the background. The scenes are drastic and with actors not yet of age, the film created quite a controversy after its release.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS Melodramatic: 'All About My Mother' (1999) What appears to be a standard Pedro Almodóvar film, "All About My Mother," released by the Spanish director in 1999, takes on the lives, loves and sorrows of a handful of protagonists. Set in Madrid and Barcelona, the melodrama addresses gender roles and society's prejudices, with AIDS playing a central role in the film.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS Looking back: 'The Witnesses' (2007) "The Witnesses" is French director André Téchiné's look back to the 1980s, when the AIDS crisis first came into focus. The movie follows several characters as it shows the disease and its impact on their lives at all stages. The movie was celebrated at the Berlinale for its handling of the AIDS epidemic but wasn't able to make the leap into German theaters, despite stars like Emmanuelle Béart.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS A global perspective: 'Same Same But Different' (2009) Germany has likewise tackled AIDS as a film subject. Rosa von Praunheim was the first, with his typically anarchistic approach in "A Virus Knows No Morals" in 1986. In 2009, director Detlef Buck took a more worldly view on the global crisis, with "Same Same But Different," which follows the love story between a young German man (David Kross, seen above) and a Cambodia prostitute.

Living and loving with HIV: 10 films that take on AIDS An actor's film: 'Dallas Buyers Club' (2014) "Dallas Buyers Club" by Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée was widely acclaimed upon its release three years ago. Matthew McConaughey (r.) and Jared Leto are brilliant as two people living with HIV in the 1980s, who are trying to get their hands on the AIDS medications that could prolong their lives. Both actors won nods from the Academy for their roles. Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)



According to UNAIDS, the current funding gap is almost $7 billion (about €6 billion) per year and Dybul warns that sinking revenues represent a trend that is likely continue.

"Bad things will happen if we don't have more money," Dybul said.

Read more: HIV self test: 'Get yourself tested, live better, live longer'

The United States is currently the largest provider of global AIDS response aid, but Donald Trump's administration is proposing massive cuts to the US budget, making it uncertain that this vital contribution would continue at its current level.

Since the early 1980s, the HIV virus has infected nearly 80 million people and left more than 35 million dead. Today, some 37 million people around the world live with HIV, a majority of them in African countries.

Last year, aproximately 1.8 million people become infected with the HIV virus world wide and data show that the infection rate is rising in about 50 countries, while it has more than doubled in eastern Europe and central Asia.

kw, jcg /tj (AFP, DPA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.