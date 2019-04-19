 One in ten EU voters support far-right populist parties | News | DW | 26.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

One in ten EU voters support far-right populist parties

When Europeans head to the polls next month to elect a new parliament, most will vote based on who they oppose rather than who they support, according to a new study. Extremist, populist parties stand to benefit.

AFP posters in Oberhausen (picture-alliance/dpa/Revierfoto)

Around 10% of voters plan to use their vote in the European Parliament elections to back far-right or right-wing populist parties, according to a study published by the Bertelsmann Foundation on Friday.

Most other EU citizens will use their ballots to thwart parties they oppose rather than support a particular group. The researchers said this type of "negative" voting could benefit political movements on the fringes and make it more difficult to form a majority in parliament.

Read more: Get ready for the end of the EU as we know it, says Ivan Krastev

Watch video 05:33

Training camp for populists in Italy

What the study found:

  • 10.3% of voters said they would back right-wing populist or extreme-right parties — the highest level of voter approval of any single political grouping.
  • 6.2% said they positively identified with the radical left and 4.4% with a Greens party.
  • A large portion of voters were driven by who they opposed — only an average 6.3% identified positively with a party, compared to the 49% who named a party they would never vote for.
  • 52% said they would never vote for extremist parties on either end of the political spectrum.
  • While 50.7% said they would never vote for the business-aligned Free Democrats (FDP), 47.8% wouldn't vote for conservatives like the Christian Democrats, and 42% rejected the cemter-left Social Democrat SPD and socialist parties.
  • Two-thirds of all Europeans, and three-quarters of Germans polled, said they planned to participate in the vote.

Read more: Germany's AfD joins Italy's League in new populist coalition

Representation gap = support for populists

The researchers argued that voters who feel the mainstream pro-European parties no longer represent their interests tend to engage with populist messages.

"The populist parties have managed to create a stable and loyal voter base in a relatively short space of time," study co-author and Bertelsmann democracy expert Robert Vehrkamp said. "But the high level of rejection (of these parties) also shows how dangerous it would be for other parties to imitate them."

"Many citizens no longer choose to back one party, but rather vote against parties they oppose the most," he added.

Bertelsmann CEO Aart De Geus said the populist parties' success in rallying supporters means voter turnout will "be crucial in determining the election results and the future of Europe."

"The mobilization of the predominantly pro-European center is an important prerequisite," for creating working majorities in the new European Parliament, he added.

Read moreCenter-right projected to remain biggest group in EU Parliament

  • Marine Le Pen

    Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists

    France: Marine Le Pen

    Marine Le Pen has led France's far-right populist National Rally party, formerly known as the National Front, since 2011. Le Pen has tried to soften her party's far-right image, going as far as to expel her own father — the party's founder — from the party after he referred to Nazi gas chambers as "a point of detail of the history of World War II."

  • Frauke Petry

    Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists

    Germany: Frauke Petry

    Frauke Petry's anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant policies helped the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) enter the German parliament in 2017. She quit as leader of the AfD in September, 2017, due to what she said were extremist statements by other party leaders preventing "constructive opposition." She now sits as an independent in both the national and regional Saxony parliament in Germany.

  • Alice Weidel

    Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists

    Germany: Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel has been co-chair of the AfD since October, 2017 following Petry's departure. A 2013 email revealed Weidel describing Germany as being "overrun by culturally foreign people such as Arabs, Sinti and Roma." The email also described the government as "pigs" who were "puppets of WWII allies." Weidel's party opposes same-sex marriage, but she in a same-sex partnership herself.

  • Beate Szydlo

    Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists

    Poland: Beate Szydlo

    Beate Szydlo is the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and vice chairman of the right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS) that holds the majority in the parliament. The party is strongly against EU migrant quotas and in 2017, then-Prime Minister Szydlo came under fire for seemingly using an appearance at former Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp to highlight her anti-migrant policies.

  • Siv Jensen

    Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists

    Norway: Siv Jensen

    Siv Jensen leads Norway's Progress party, which is a part of the center-right government coalition. She promotes individual rights and freedoms, and has listed former British Conservative Party Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher among her political heroes. Jensen is an outspoken supporter of Israel, and has called to move the Norwegian embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

  • Georgia Meloni (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists

    Italy: Giorgia Meloni

    Co-founder and leader of the national conservative Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni has a long history in far-right politics. She joined the Youth Front, the youth-wing of the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, at age 15. From May 2008 to November 2011 Meloni was minister of youth under Silvio Berlusconi. Her party is currently in the center-right coalition that's in power in Italy.

  • Pia Kjaersgaard

    Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists

    Denmark: Pia Kjaersgaard

    Pia Kjaersgaard is a co-founder of far-right Danish People's Party, which she led from 1995 to 2012. She is known for her strong anti-multiculturalism and immigration views. Her main interests are stemming immigration into Denmark and care for the elderly. In 2003, she lost a libel suit in the Danish Supreme Court against anti-EU activist Karen Sunds who had said Kjaersgaard's views were racist.

    Author: Louisa Wright


Polling institute YouGov interviewed 23,725 voters in 12 EU member states for the survey, which analyzes how Europeans intend to vote in the parliament elections on May 26.

nm/rc (AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Euroskeptic, anti-immigrant parties team up for EU election

The AfD and other euroskeptic parties have formed a bloc ahead of the European Parliament elections. Various anti-immigrant youth organizations recently gathered in Rome, giving a sense of what might be to come. (05.04.2019)  

Get ready for the end of the EU as we know it, says Ivan Krastev

Ahead of the European elections in May, the EU is in the midst of its most radical crisis ever, warns Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev. He says the bloc needs more courage and less German risk aversion. (24.04.2019)  

Germany's AfD joins Italy's League in new populist coalition

The Alternative for Germany is forming a new alliance with Italy's League and other far-right parties after the European Parliament elections. They hope the coalition will shake up the European Union. (08.04.2019)  

Nigel Farage launches Brexit Party to run in EU elections

Nigel Farage accused Prime Minister Theresa May of a "betrayal" of the British people as he launched his new political party. "Our two-party system can't cope with Brexit," he said. (12.04.2019)  

Russia trying to meddle in EU elections — report

Russia is reportedly trying to give euroskeptic parties a boost ahead of the EU parliamentary vote in May. The EU's eastern neighbor has a track record of interfering in foreign elections. (14.04.2019)  

Mentally disabled Germans can vote in time for EU elections

Germany's high court has accelerated the enfranchisement of tens of thousands of adults with intellectual disabilities, allowing them to vote next month in the EU parliamentary election. (16.04.2019)  

Center-right projected to remain biggest group in EU Parliament

The Eurpoean Parliament has released its final voter projection ahead of its May 23-26 European elections. If Britain takes part after all, euroskeptic groups are set for a significant boost. (18.04.2019)  

Female faces of Europe's right-wing populists

The number of women supporting far-right populist parties is on the rise in Europe. These are some of the women influencing far-right politics across the bloc. (30.08.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Bertelsmann Foundation

Audios and videos on the topic

Training camp for populists in Italy  

Populism on the Rise - The New Italy  

Related content

Deutschland Symbolbild AfD

Opinion: Populists are targeting Western democracy 19.04.2019

Yet again, a member of Germany's far-right populist AfD party has traveled to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula. This is a deliberate provocation of Ukraine and Germany's parliament, says DW's Jens Thurau.

Italien Treffen der Jugendorganisationen rechtspopulistischer Parteien

Euroskeptic, anti-immigrant parties team up for EU election 05.04.2019

The AfD and other euroskeptic parties have formed a bloc ahead of the European Parliament elections. Various anti-immigrant youth organizations recently gathered in Rome, giving a sense of what might be to come.

Finnland Helsinki Parlamentswahl Jussi Halla-aho

Opinion: Finland election a sign of things to come for EU 15.04.2019

The Social Democrats only narrowly beat the far-right during the recent vote in Finland. The outcome is yet more proof of an alarming trend ahead of European Parliament elections next month, says DW's Bernd Riegert.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  