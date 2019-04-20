One dead, three injured in shooting at US synagogue

A shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California has left one woman dead and three others injured. A 19-year-old man has been detained over the attack and is being questioned by police.
A shooting on Saturday at a Synagogue outside San Diego where worshippers were celebrating the last day of Passover has left one woman dead, authorities said. A girl and two men were injured.
Authorities in Poway, California said the extent of the injuries was unclear.
San Diego County deputies were called to the scene at the Chabad of Poway just before 11:30 a.m. and the four injured were admitted to Palomar Health Medical Center Hospital around 12:30 p.m., hospital spokesman Derryl Acosta said.
San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said at a news conference that a white man entered Chabad of Poway on Saturday and opened fire on worshippers with an AR-type assault weapon.
Gore said an off-duty Border Patrol agent believed to be inside the synagogue shot at the suspect as he fled. The agent did not hit him but struck his car.
Suspect in custody
Authorities said they had detained one man and that there was no known further threat.
The suspect is a 19-year-old resident of San Diego and the FBI was interviewing him and reviewing his social media posts, authorities said.
San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said the suspect called police to report the shooting and a California Highway Patrol officer heard it on a police scanner, saw the suspect and pulled him over.
Nisleit said the suspect got out of his car with his hands up and he was taken into custody.
Saturday's shooting came exactly six months after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in which 11 people were killed.
US President Donald Trump offered his "deepest sympathies to the families of those affected" by the shooting.
At the White House, Trump said that the shooting "looked like a hate crime" and called it "hard to believe."
law/se (AFP, AP, dpa)
