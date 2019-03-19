New Zealand mourns Christchurch attack victims

Thousands have gathered across New Zealand to pay their respects to 50 people killed in a terror attack on two mosques. Mourners observed the Muslim call to prayer followed by two minutes of silence.
Mourners in New Zealand and across the world on Friday paid tribute to the 50 people killed in attacks on two mosques in the coastal city of Christchurch last week.
Across the country, thousands of people observed the Muslim call to prayer, which was broadcast nationally by radio stations and television channels at 1:30 pm local time (00:30 UTC). Immediately following the call, mourners observed two minutes of silence, after which the Muslim community joined in prayer.
Last Friday, a suspected white supremacist identified as Australian Brenton Tarrant is believed to have attacked two mosques in Christchurch. The gunman livestreamed the attack, which he committed using a semi-automatic assault rifle. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced a sweeping ban on semi-automatic and military-style guns.
Read more: Opinion: Jacinda Ardern is getting things right in New Zealand
'Our duty'
The majority of victims were migrants or refugees from Pakistan, India and Indonesia, among others. They were remembered by relatives, friends and fellow citizens at a service outside al-Noor Mosque led by Prime Minister Ardern. Several women in attendance wore a veil, a traditional Islamic garb sometimes worn by female believers, out of respect for the Muslim victims.
On Thursday, nine funerals took place for the victims, including for 24-year-old Tariq Rashid Omar. The head of Christchurch United Football Club Academy described Omar as "a beautiful human being with tremendous heart and love for coaching."
Preparations for Friday's funerals were completed overnight and adhered to Islamic funerary rites. "All the bodies are washed," said a body washer in Chirstchurch. "We finished around 1:30 am this morning. It was our duty. After we finished there was a lot of emotion, people were crying and hugging."
Read more: Opinion: Terrorism does not discriminate
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/rc (Reuters, AP, AFP)
Thrust further into the spotlight after Christchurch's attack, Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand's prime minister by defying stigmas: walking barefoot, becoming a mother in office and pushing for mental health care. (21.03.2019)
The New Zealand government is banning the sale and possession of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons. In doing so, it is again taking swift and effective action that sends a powerful signal, says DW's Martin Muno. (21.03.2019)
Investigators say the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand was carried out by a single perpetrator. But referring to him as a "lone wolf" deceptively conceals a breeding ground of extreme-right terror. (18.03.2019)
For more than 17 minutes a gunman livestreamed the untold damage he inflicted on New Zealand's Muslim community. Here is how the deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch unfolded. (15.03.2019)
Humans deserve dignity — regardless of their nationality, race or religion. It is shocking that this fundamental principle is ignored in many parts of the world today, says Alexander Görlach. (20.03.2019)
Terrorism has largely been perceived in the West as the work of Islamists. The attack on Muslims in Christchurch shows that Islamophobic hate has equally deadly consequences, writes DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl. (15.03.2019)
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that military-style semi-automatic and automatic weapons will no longer be sold in New Zealand. It follows less than a week after the killing of 50 people in two mosques. (21.03.2019)
Two mass shootings at mosques in the New Zealand city have left 50 dead and stunned the world. DW brings you up to speed on the tragic events as details emerge about the right-wing extremist charged in the attacks. (16.03.2019)