New Zealand mourns Christchurch attack victims

Mourners in New Zealand and across the world on Friday paid tribute to the 50 people killed in attacks on two mosques in the coastal city of Christchurch last week.

Across the country, thousands of people observed the Muslim call to prayer, which was broadcast nationally by radio stations and television channels at 1:30 pm local time (00:30 UTC). Immediately following the call, mourners observed two minutes of silence, after which the Muslim community joined in prayer.

Last Friday, a suspected white supremacist identified as Australian Brenton Tarrant is believed to have attacked two mosques in Christchurch. The gunman livestreamed the attack, which he committed using a semi-automatic assault rifle. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced a sweeping ban on semi-automatic and military-style guns.

'Our duty'

The majority of victims were migrants or refugees from Pakistan, India and Indonesia, among others. They were remembered by relatives, friends and fellow citizens at a service outside al-Noor Mosque led by Prime Minister Ardern. Several women in attendance wore a veil, a traditional Islamic garb sometimes worn by female believers, out of respect for the Muslim victims.

On Thursday, nine funerals took place for the victims, including for 24-year-old Tariq Rashid Omar. The head of Christchurch United Football Club Academy described Omar as "a beautiful human being with tremendous heart and love for coaching."

Preparations for Friday's funerals were completed overnight and adhered to Islamic funerary rites. "All the bodies are washed," said a body washer in Chirstchurch. "We finished around 1:30 am this morning. It was our duty. After we finished there was a lot of emotion, people were crying and hugging."

