Travel

Oktoberfest Quiz — Do you know all things beer, bratwurst and dirndl?

The world's largest beer festival got cancelled twice during the pandemic, but this year it's back! You think you know what it's all about? Test your knowledge with these five questions.

Deutschland München | 187. Oktoberfest startet

The Oktoberfest is the world's largest beer festival and it's held in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, Germany. Each year, millions of people get together to drink, eat and party on the so-called "Wiesn," which is short for "Theresienwiese." Many wear traditional Bavarian clothing: "Dirndl" for women and "Lederhosen" for men. Germany's most famous beer fest dates back all the way to 1810.

So, are you ready for the celebration? Take our quiz and find out! Good luck!

Related content

Back to Oktoberfest

Back to Oktoberfest 23.09.2022

In 2020 and 2021, the Oktoberfest could not take place due to the pandemic. This year, there are more guests than ever before. DW reporter Dhruv Rathee also jumped into the fray at the "Wiesn".

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest

Dos and don'ts at Oktoberfest 23.09.2022

And they're off! It's time, once again, for the world's largest Volksfest — the Oktoberfest in Munich, Bavaria. A lot is allowed but not everything is welcomed: Here's an etiquette guide for Oktoberfest visitors.

Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Oktoberfest is back in Germany after two years of pandemic cancellations, the same bicep-challenging beer mugs, fat-dripping pork knuckles, pretzels the size of dinner plates, men in leather shorts and women in cleavage-baring traditional dresses. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Oktoberfest kicks off in Munich after 2-year break 17.09.2022

The world-famous beer festival opened in Germany after two years of hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. Amid economic pressure, beer prices at the event are about 15% higher than in 2019.