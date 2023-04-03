  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
An oil production unit in Saudi Arabia.
The OPEC announced that oil production cuts will total more than a million barrels per daz.Image: Bilal Qablan/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsSaudi Arabia

Oil prices jump after surprise OPEC production cut

16 minutes ago

The oil production cuts will total more than a million barrels per day — the biggest reduction since OPEC slashed two million barrels a day in October.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pc8b

Oil prices and futures prices rose sharply in the early hours of Monday as markets re-opened for business in Oceania and Asia, responding to Sunday's surprise announcement by Saudi Arabia, Iraq and other Gulf states that they would reduce oil production further than previously planned.

Both the benchmark oil prices rose. Further movement is possible as markets in Europe and the US open for business on Monday.

Brent Crude oil reported a jump of over 6%, rising $5.16 (roughly €4.78) to $85.05 per barrel. The US West Texas Crude index climbed $4.88, to $80.55.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) called the production cut a "precautionary" move aimed at stabilizing the market.

Implications of the oil production cut

From May to the end of the year, the production cuts will total more than a million barrels per day — the biggest reduction sinceOPEC slashed two million barrels a day in October. 

OPEC+ accounts for over 40% of the world's crude oil production. 

Oil’s new price war: The battle of the barrel

For oil-importing countries, particularly less wealthy ones, rising oil prices can have severe knock-on financial effects.

Given that they're unlikely to be able to cut consumption drastically, they will be facing rising prices per barrel for the commodity, and probably paying the increase in US dollars rather than their own currency. 

OPEC said in its forecast that in 2023 the world oil demand would grow by 2.3 million barrels a day to an average of 101.87 barrels per day. 

Strain on US-Saudi relationship

Russia, a member of the group, said that it would be extending voluntary cuts of 500,000 barrels per day.

Higher oil prices will help Russian President Vladimir Putin as his country wages a war on Ukraine. Russia has also lost several formerly important export markets, particularly in the EU, to sanctions on oil imports since invading Ukraine, meaning its trading partners are more limited and it can't sell as much. 

Biden warns Saudi Arabia after oil supply cuts

The US has been asking Saudi Arabia and other allies to increase production as it tries to bring down prices and squeeze Russia's finances, but to no avail. 

Saudi Arabia, as OPEC's largest producer, announced the biggest cut at 500,000 barrels a day. This represents less than 5% of Saudi's average production of 11.5 million barrels a day in 2022. 

Among the OPEC countries Iraq said that it would reduce production by 211,000 barrels each day and the UAE by 144,000, Kuwait by 128,000, Kazakhstan by 78,000, Algeria by 48,000 and Oman by 40,000 barrels a day. 

Biden ends trip to Middle East

Back in October, the cuts were announced on the eve of the US midterm elections during which time soaring prices was a major issue. President Biden had said that there would be "consequences." 

Some Democratic lawmakers even demanded a freeze on cooperation with Saudi Arabia, a major US trading partner. 

ns/msh (Reuters, AP, AFP) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

Oil, the US or Russia: Whose side is Saudi Arabia really on?

Oil, the US or Russia: Whose side is Saudi Arabia really on?

After an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia is in dire straits. Critics say the Saudis are supporting Russia and snubbing the Americans deliberately.
PoliticsOctober 12, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chair of SDP Sanna Marin, left, and chair of The Finns party Riikka Purra, right, look on as National Coalition Party chair Petteri Orpo cheers at the Finnish parliamentary elections media reception at the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki, Finland on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Finland: Sanna Marin concedes, Orpo claims win in tight vote

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

Conflicts16 hours ago03:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Leroy Sane watches the ball in to the net

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

German football wants regulation, so regulate it

Soccer13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two people sharing one e-scooter zip across an intersection in Paris.

Paris votes on banishing e-scooter rentals

Paris votes on banishing e-scooter rentals

Cars and Transportation14 hours ago03:00 min
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe13 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage