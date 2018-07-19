 Of space and time: a new opera in Bayreuth | Music | DW | 27.07.2018

Music

Of space and time: a new opera in Bayreuth

The first commissioned work of new music in Bayreuth Festival history and the first world premiere there since 1882: the multimedia fairy tale "der verschwundene hochzeiter" (The Bridegroom Disappeared) by Klaus Lang.

Bayreuther Festspiele 2018 | der verschwundene hochzeiter (Bayreuther Festspiele/E. Nawrath)

The tale can be read out loud in four minutes. In the version with music, choreography, video production and singing, it takes one hundred minutes.

A flurry of gentle, rapid notes envelop listeners seated in an old movie theater as musicians perform to the audience's left and right. A dancer shares the stage space with video projections that seem like holograms. The latter sometimes merge with the corporeal figure and sometimes drift apart or multiply.

Two windows at stage rear afford a view of the countryside, which is sometimes stationary, and sometimes whizzing by. Projected images seem to show people looking in on the stage action from behind. Everything is drawn out to a snail's pace. A sense of timelessness ensues, the audience drawn into the hypnotic spell.

Read moreBetween the reeds and the power plant: 'Lohengrin' at the Bayreuth Festival

scene from der verschwundene hochzeiter, opera in Bayreuth (Bayreuther Festspiele/E. Nawrath)

Which one is the real bridegroom?

People, create something new!

What does that have to do with the Bayreuth Festival? As director Katharina Wagner explained, "We're often accused of always doing the same thing over and over, nothing but Wagner. So we decided to counter that."

Her great-grandfather had called for nothing less. "People, create something new!" was Richard Wagner's exhortation to his contemporaries. 136 years have passed since the premiere of his last opera, Parsifal," in 1882. The composer died only months later and had specified that the Festspielhaus he'd personally designed be reserved for performances of his own works.

Thus "der verschwundene hochzeiter" (The Bridegroom Disappeared) premiered at the Reichshof, an old silent movie theater in downtown Bayreuth.

The first question that comes to mind: was it inspired by Wagner's music?

"There are actually two opposing factors," says Paul Esterhazy, director of the production. "A composition by Klaus Lang is everything that Wagner is not. On the other hand, I thought the wonderful story would fit here well because like the Wagner festival, it addresses veritable philosophical issues of space and time."

scene from der verschwundene hochzeiter, opera in Bayreuth (Bayreuther Festspiele/E. Nawrath)

As in a holodeck from Star Trek, the images seem palpable

The mystery of time

The text is based on an old Austrian tale: A wedding guest disobeys a command, dances too long — and after returning to his villages learns that three hundred years have passed. When the truth is revealed, he dissolves into dust.

Composer Klaus Lang derived his musical inspiration not from Wagner but more from the first-ever extant opera: "Rappresentatione di Anima, et di Corpo" (Play of Soul and of Body) by the composer Emilio de' Cavalieri from the year 1600. The main figure in it is "Tempo" (Time).

Music reminiscent of the Renaissance can be heard in Lang's score along with wide, sweeping waves of sound worked out in elaborate detail and conveyed by acoustic instruments, electronics and two vocal soloists.

"Music is always a very clear, constructive art, and since ancient times, composition has always involved numbers and rational processes," explains Lang. "Yet there is hardly an artform that has such a direct and stark emotional effect on people. Many were deeply moved after the performance."

  • Griechenland Dionysostheater auf der Akropolis Athen (Imago/Andreas Neumeier)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Theater of Dionysus Eleuthereus in Athens

    The beginnings of theater in Ancient Greece were dominated by performances of ritual songs, dances and sacrifices in honor of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy. Greek tragedy then evolved out of these. According to Aristotle's (384-322 B.C.) theories of drama, the art form should cause the viewers to shudder and feel compassion, resulting in a cleansing effect.

  • Portrait of Molière (gemeinfrei)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Comedie-Francaise in Paris

    17th-century French Classicism, defined by order, clarity and restraint, included authors like Pierre Corneille, Voltaire and Jean Racine. Racine's tragedy "Phedre" opened the Comedie-Francaise theater in 1680. The Parisian theater remains renowned today, especially for its performances of plays by Moliere (above), hence its nickname, "The Home of Moliere" ("La Maison de Moliere").

  • A street view of the Burgtheater (picture-alliance/H. Ringhofer)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Burgtheater in Vienna

    Empress Maria Theresa (1717-1780) initiated the theater's creation in 1741, and the famous Burgtheater, or Austrian National Theater, opened its doors to the public in 1888. Today, the Neo-Baroque building located opposite Vienna's city hall houses one of the German-speaking world's most important theaters. The Viennese refer to their theater as "The Burg" and its ensemble as "Burg actors."

  • Street view of the Semperoperin Dresden at night (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Semperoper in Dresden

    Dresden's Semperoper was named after Gottfried Semper, who also designed Vienna's Burgtheater. The Semperoper opened in 1878 with Carl Maria von Weber's orchestral "Jubel Overture" and Goethe's tragedy "Iphigenia in Tauris." Later on, comspoer Richard Wagner premiered many of his operas in the magnificent building. The building is home to the Saxon State Orchestra and Opera.

  • Street view of the Royal Opera House in London (Imago/Anka Agency International)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Royal Opera House in London

    When today's visitors enter the Royal Opera House in the London neighborhood of Covent Garden, they are stepping into the third building built to house the royal company. Fires devastated the two previous structures. German composer Georg Friedrich Handel was very active here, both as a composer and as an organist. He wrote some of his operas and oratorios especially for the Royal Opera.

  • Street view of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow at night (Imago/Westend61)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Bolshoi Theater in Moscow

    Assassination attempts, legends and fame have marked the history of Russia's most significant theater for opera and ballet, the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Its huge ensemble, consisting of more than 200 female dancers, is seen as one of the world's best. Performances of Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake" are particularly popular with viewers. Following restoration works, the theater reopened in 2011.

  • Inner view of the Teatro La Fenice in Venice (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Teatro La Fenice in Venice

    The reference to "fenice" (Italian for "phoenix") is anything but a coincidence. The name was chosen because the Venetian opera house had to be reconstructed after burning to the ground. The fiery bird, a symbol of the Enlightenment, also alludes to the Freemasons, who participated in the reconstruction. Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi premiered several of his works in the opera house.

  • Street view of the MET in New York (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Tichler)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Metropolitan Opera in New York

    From 1880 through 1966, the Metropolitan Opera was located on Broadway. It then moved to New York City's Lincoln Square, where it remains today. The "Met," one of the world's most renowned opera houses, owes much of its fame to the numerous outstanding singers and conductors that have graced its hall, such as Austrian composer Gustav Mahler. The Met gave the first opera radio broadcast in 1910.

  • A view of Sydney's Opera House surrounded by water (Paul Liu - Fotolia.com)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    Sydney Opera House

    One can hardly imagine Sydney without its visually striking opera house. The unusual building was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Danish architect Jorn Utzon and finished in 1973. While the unconventional design initially triggered a lot of controversy, the building become one of Australia's most important tourist attractions.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (ad)


A romantic work? Though one might draw comparisons to the romantic opera "Lohengrin" that opened this year's Bayreuth Festival, Lang's partner Paul Esterhazy describes the new work as anti-Romantic, even anti-Wagnerian. "Romantic means having feelings front and center," says Esterhazy. 

"Romanticism has to do with the notion that the artist expresses something of his inner state in the form of sound," Lang added. "With me, it's the opposite. I try to construct objects of sound that have a beauty of their own."

Read moreHow Wieland Wagner, once Hitler's friend, lifted the Nazi shadow from Bayreuth

The issue of time

The repetitious soundscapes, video motifs and action did grow lengthy and even monotonous at the world premiere that ran for roughly an hour and a half. "But we could imagine going on for five hours," says Esterhazy.

Performed without a conductor, the music is precisely coordinated via monitors. Esterhazy's work with the two silent protagonists, twin dancers Jiří and Otto Bubeníček, demonstrated equal precision.

scene from der verschwundene hochzeiter, opera in Bayreuth (Bayreuther Festspiele/E. Nawrath)

The scene is sometimes misty and romantic, the music never

The approach is very different to an orthodox composer. "In a wonderful or maybe horrible way, he works with soulless sixteenth notes," says Esterhazy. "But I work with people that I must motivate and cajole. I have to try to get two dancers to punish themselves for 90 minutes by keeping their muscles at a high tension."

The music, motion, videos and interior space of that old theater blend so well that Lang and Esterhazy doubt whether the work could later be performed somewhere else after the three scheduled showings in Bayreuth.

But perhaps that's the lesson of the "Bridegroom Disappeared." There isn't always a next time or a second chance. You can't turn back the clock.

