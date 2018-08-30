Number of non-German murder suspects rises: report

The number of closed murder cases involving a "non-German" suspect rose by 33 percent in 2017, according to authorities. Riots in Chemnitz have fueled a debate about the link between foreign nationals and murder.
Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has recorded an increase of closed murder cases in 2017 involving at least one "non-German" suspect, reported Welt Am Sonntag on Sunday.
The number rose to 83 last year, up from 62 the year before, marking a 33 percent increase. In total, 731 people died as a result of murder or manslaughter in 2017.
The figures solely comprise closed cases. The BKA's 2017 report did not specify nationality or whether a suspect was an EU citizen.
More refugees killed
In total, the number of completed cases involving murder or manslaughter dropped year-on-year from 876 in 2016, marking a decrease of 16.6 percent.
However, the number of asylum seekers or refugees killed in 2017 increased compared for the year, rising to 40. It marked a 60 percent increase from 2016, when 25 murder or manslaughter cases involving asylum seekers or refugees were closed.
A debate about the link between foreign nationals and murder in Germany was triggered by riots in the eastern city of Chemnitz.
German states look to reintegration to reduce migrant crime
The Chemnitz debate
Last month, a German man was stabbed and later died from his wounds in Chemnitz. A 23-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old Iraqi man were detained as suspects in the crime and charged with manslaughter.
News of the man's death circulated on social media, triggering protests by far-right sympathizers that, at times, clashed with police. Counter-protests erupted in response.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a statement decrying the riots, saying that "in no square and on no street should it come to rioting."
Read more: Violence in Chemnitz: A timeline of events
