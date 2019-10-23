Norway ranked as best place to be a woman

Although no country garnered a perfect score, the global trends in women's empowerment are "heading in the right direction," according to the latest Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index that was published Tuesday.

Women's well-being improved in 59 countries since the first index was published in 2017, Researchers at Georgetown University's Institute for Women, Peace and Security and the Peace Research Institute Oslo found.

Norway took the top spot, with a perfect score in women's financial inclusion and making significant gains in women's perception of safety. Switzerland took second place, followed by Finland, Denmark and Iceland.

Yemen was the only country found to have experienced "significant deterioration," and came in last in the ranking, followed by Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan and South Sudan.

Areas with armed conflicts or where the security situation worsened also saw a deterioration in women's quality of life, researchers said.

The index gathered data from 167 countries, assessing several variables including employment, security, political representation and access to bank accounts.

Women lose 'significant political ground' in Germany

Germany ranked number 17 on the index along with Portugal, making improvements in women's employment and taking the top spot among developed countries for women's education.

The report noted, however, that Germany was one of the countries where women "lost significant political ground" since the 2017 index.

Iceland, Angola, Slovenia, Germany and Honduras had the largest drops in parliamentary representation.

Currently, only 30.9% of lawmakers in Germany's lower house of parliament are women. The 2017 general election saw the proportion of women in the Bundestag hit a 19-year low.

'Not all doom and gloom'

Although there's still a long way to go to improve the situation for women around the world, this year's WPS index found that the outlook isn't entirely bleak.

"There are important areas of progress. It's not all doom and gloom," Jeni Klugman, managing director of the Georgetown Institute and lead author, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

More women have gained access to financial accounts, and several countries scrapped discriminatory laws and increased women's representation in politics.

"A national election can bring about big changes, both positive and negative," Klugman said.

8 pioneers in women's rights Anita Augspurg (1857 - 1943) A feminist with an unconventional lifestyle, Anita Augspurg was determined to study law — even though women were not allowed to in Germany. She studied in Zurich and became the first doctor of law of the German Empire in 1897. However, it took 25 more years for women to be licensed to practice law in the country. The feminist movement activist left Germany when the Nazis took power in 1933.

8 pioneers in women's rights Hedwig Dohm (1831 - 1919) While it was widely believed at the time that gender roles were determined by biological factors, Hedwig Dohm was one of the first feminist thinkers to maintain that it was culture, socialization and education that imposed the patterns. She campaigned to allow equal access to education for boys and girls and was convinced that women's employment was the path to independence and a free life.

8 pioneers in women's rights Louise Dittmar (1807 - 1884) While the constitution proclaimed by the National Assembly in Frankfurt in 1848 was based on democratic principles, it was an all-male domain. Women had no right of assembly, no suffrage and no right to work at the time. "Freedom for all is currently a widely discussed topic, yet the word 'all' seems to refer to men only," wrote women's rights activist and journalist Louise Dittmar in response.

8 pioneers in women's rights Agnes Schultheiss (1873 - 1959) Active in the city of Ulm (picture), Agnes Schultheiss was committed to social and political causes. In 1908, she founded the Good Shepherd association, which took care of young girls who were expelled from their families for becoming pregnant out of wedlock. "Act politically by educating through the press, by influencing men and above all by participating in the election!" was her rallying cry.

8 pioneers in women's rights Marie Munk (1885 - 1978) In 1930, the pioneering reformist Marie Munk became Germany's first judge. "The more I study and practice law, the more I realize I feel my passion for freedom," she once said. She, however, did not get to keep her position for very long. She was dismissed in 1933 because of her Jewish roots. She fled to the US in 1936.

8 pioneers in women's rights Elisabeth Selbert (1896 - 1986) Like most young girls at the time, she learned to embroider, knit and sew. No one could have predicted the political role she would late play. After she got married in 1920, she joined the Social Democratic Party (SPD). In 1948 she was elected to the Parliamentary Council, the body in charge of drafting the Basic Law. The council included 61 men and 4 women, among them Elisabeth Selbert.

8 pioneers in women's rights Hedy Lamarr (1914 - 2000) "Any girl can look glamorous, she only has to stand still and look stupid," actor Hedy Lamarr once said. The Hollywood star, however, had way more to offer. At the beginning of World War II, the tech genius developed a radio guidance system that was later incorporated into Bluetooth technology.

8 pioneers in women's rights Mileva Marić-Einstein (1875 - 1948) Mileva Marić, who was born in Serbia, was the second woman to finish a full program of study at the Department of Mathematics and Physics at Zurich's Polytechnic. No one knows how much she may have contributed to the first theory of relativity, but she was definitely Albert Einstein's most important intellectual partner at that time, and they founded a family together. Author: Rayna Breuer (eg)



