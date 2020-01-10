Norway government collapses over IS spouse repatriation spat

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Norway's populist party said it was pulling out of the government over a decision to repatriate a woman suspected of being affiliated with the militant Islamic State group.
More to come...
Norway has agreed to take 600 asylum seekers to help stop the often deadly trafficking of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea. DW has learned up to 11 of them have already left for the EU.
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas with all the trappings, few places are more Christmassy than Norway. Yet fewer and fewer Norwegians celebrate the birth of Christ or attend church on Christmas Eve. Still, there is one thing about the Protestant way of celebrating Christmas that still draws a majority of Norwegians away from their presents and pork rib dinner, as Lars Bevanger explains.
Norwegian police fired on a man after he drove a stolen ambulance into a group of people. Two children in a stroller were hit by the hijacked vehicle.
© 2020 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version