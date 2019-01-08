 Norway forms first conservative majority government in 30 years | News | DW | 18.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Norway forms first conservative majority government in 30 years

A cycle of minority governments had plagued Prime Minister Erna Solberg's tenure. The Conservative Party leader reached a deal with the Christian Democrats, agreeing to their demand for changes to Norway's abortion law.

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg reached a deal with the small Christian Democratic Party on Thursday to form a center-right majority government. The move is set to strengthen Solberg, who has been in power since 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

"This is a historic day. Norway is getting its first non-socialist majority government since 1985," said Solberg, who has led Norway's Conservative Party since 2004.

"We had tough negotiations," Solberg said, celebrating the deal alongside leaders of the Christian Democrats and her existing governing partners of the Progress Party and the Liberal Party.

But the new majority did not come without a cost, as the deal involved caving to demands by the Christian Democrats to amend Norway's abortion law.

The parties in Solberg's coalition agreed to end so-called "selective abortions," a woman's right to abort a fetus in a multifetal pregnancy, which can be done to limit the number of births.

But Solberg stopped short in the most controversial Christian Democrat proposal, which sought to end the right to late-term abortion, in cases where a fetus is diagnosed with Down's syndrome or other genetic conditions.

Read more: Could oil nation Norway help save the climate?

A 'sustainable welfare society'

Solberg has hoped that a majority government can provide more stability to her administration and help ease her path to re-election in 2021.

Norway has often been ruled by minority governments, which require the support in parliament from opposition parties to pass laws.

The conservative prime minister said her new government would focus on a "sustainable welfare society," help combat climate change, reduce taxes for small and medium businesses, strengthen family and children's rights, and ensure stronger security for all.

Norway, western Europe's top oil and gas producer, is set to continue drilling around the scenic Lofoten islands in the Arctic until 2021 and will uphold tax breaks on oil exploration.

The oil industry welcomed the government platform. "We're happy that the government continues the broad line of policy, securing jobs all over the country and vast income for society," lobby group Norwegian Oil and Gas said in a statement.

jcg/sms (Reuters, AP, AP)

  • Two German military tanks arrive in Norway for the Trident Juncture NATO exercise (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Assanimoghaddam)

    NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway

    Massive NATO war games begin

    NATO's "Trident Juncture," the largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War, launched in Norway on October 25 and is due to run until November 7. Some 50,000 troops are taking part in the exercises, including 24,000 navy personnel and 20,000 land forces.

  • A German soldier inspects cannisters ahead of NATO's Trident Juncture exercise in Norway (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Assanimoghaddam)

    NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway

    Germany takes leading role

    Germany is the second largest contributor to the NATO exercise, coming in behind the United States. Some 10,000 German troops are taking part, with German forces leading one of the land exercises. A total of 31 countries are participating in the exercises, including non-NATO members Finland and Sweden.

  • A soldier walks past German fuel tanks during NATO's Trident Juncture exercise in Norway (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Assanimoghaddam)

    NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway

    Thousands of military vehicles

    NATO's "Trident Juncture" exercise will also see thousands of military vehicles put to use, including some 250 aircraft, 65 ships and over 10,000 vehicles. The United States' nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman will also be taking part.

  • American Assault Amphibious Vehilcle used in a winter NATO exercise in March 2016 (Forsvaret/Torbjørn Kjosvold )

    NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway

    Angering Russia

    The scripted maneuvers during "Trident Juncture" are based on a hypothetical scenario where troops have to restore Norway's sovereignty following an attack by a "fictitious aggressor." Norway has grown increasingly nervous about neighboring Russia since it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. NATO's latest exercise has angered Moscow, which slammed it as an "anti-Russian" and "provocative."

  • Two Norwegian soldiers inspect a map during an October 2015 exercise (Forsvaret/Anette Ask)

    NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway

    Maps, meals and laundry

    To help ensure that "sensitive areas" like hospitals, schools and drinking water sites aren't affected during the exercise, Norway printed 1.6 million maps for NATO troops to use. The Norwegian Armed Forces estimate 650 tons of laundry will be done during the exercise and some 1.8 million meals.

  • Ships participate in an exercise in Norway in November 2015 (Forsvaret/Elias Engevik)

    NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway

    Complex operations on air, land and sea

    The exercise area encompasses large areas of land, sea and air space — with naval operations stretching along the Norwegian coast and down to Scotland. The focus of the exercise will be on the land exercise in central Norway. Participating troops will be divided into northern and southern forces that will maneuver against one another.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Norway's right-wing government wins re-election in close vote

Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg's coalition has narrowly defeated a Labor-led opposition in parliamentary elections. Solberg becomes the first Conservative in over 30 years to win a second straight mandate. (11.09.2017)  

Norway apologizes to wartime 'German girls'

Norway has apologized to women and their descendants ostracized after World War II for coupling or having children with occupying German soldiers. Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Norwegian reprisals were "shameful." (18.10.2018)  

Archaeologists uncover Viking ship remains in Norway

Archaeologists have found the remnants of a Viking ship thought to date back to the Iron Age in Norway. One of only three other such finds, it may throw light onto how the Norsemen ruled the waves a thousand years ago. (16.10.2018)  

China's President Xi praises normalization of relations with Norway after long Nobel rift

The leaders of China and Norway have met, signaling the resolution of a diplomatic spat which lasted six years. It followed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to an imprisoned dissident in China. (10.04.2017)  

Could oil nation Norway help save the climate?

The world may not be able to make necessary changes in time to limit rapid global temperature rise, the UN climate panel has warned. Existing emissions must also be captured and stored. Norway thinks it has the answer. (18.10.2018)  

NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway

NATO's largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War is taking place in Norway. With complex maneuvers planned over large swathes of territory, DW breaks down the numbers. (25.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen Bovec Sports Center

Morocco backpacker murder video 'authentic' says Norway 21.12.2018

The bodies of the Danish and Norwegian backpackers murdered in Morocco have been flown home. Moroccan authorities said 13 suspects have been arrested in connection with the women's deaths.

Norwegen Elverum - Deutsche Besatzung in Norwegen nach Kriegsende

Norway apologizes to wartime 'German girls' 18.10.2018

Norway has apologized to women and their descendants ostracized after World War II for coupling or having children with occupying German soldiers. Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Norwegian reprisals were "shameful."

Norwegen - Parlament in Oslo

Russian arrested in Norway for spying 24.09.2018

An IT specialist for Russia's parliament has been detained over suspicious behavior at a European political conference. The man is being held pending trial due to concerns he may destroy evidence.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 