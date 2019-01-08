Norway forms first conservative majority government in 30 years

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg reached a deal with the small Christian Democratic Party on Thursday to form a center-right majority government. The move is set to strengthen Solberg, who has been in power since 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

"This is a historic day. Norway is getting its first non-socialist majority government since 1985," said Solberg, who has led Norway's Conservative Party since 2004.

"We had tough negotiations," Solberg said, celebrating the deal alongside leaders of the Christian Democrats and her existing governing partners of the Progress Party and the Liberal Party.

But the new majority did not come without a cost, as the deal involved caving to demands by the Christian Democrats to amend Norway's abortion law.

The parties in Solberg's coalition agreed to end so-called "selective abortions," a woman's right to abort a fetus in a multifetal pregnancy, which can be done to limit the number of births.

But Solberg stopped short in the most controversial Christian Democrat proposal, which sought to end the right to late-term abortion, in cases where a fetus is diagnosed with Down's syndrome or other genetic conditions.

Read more: Could oil nation Norway help save the climate?

A 'sustainable welfare society'

Solberg has hoped that a majority government can provide more stability to her administration and help ease her path to re-election in 2021.

Norway has often been ruled by minority governments, which require the support in parliament from opposition parties to pass laws.

The conservative prime minister said her new government would focus on a "sustainable welfare society," help combat climate change, reduce taxes for small and medium businesses, strengthen family and children's rights, and ensure stronger security for all.

Norway, western Europe's top oil and gas producer, is set to continue drilling around the scenic Lofoten islands in the Arctic until 2021 and will uphold tax breaks on oil exploration.

The oil industry welcomed the government platform. "We're happy that the government continues the broad line of policy, securing jobs all over the country and vast income for society," lobby group Norwegian Oil and Gas said in a statement.

jcg/sms (Reuters, AP, AP)

NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway Massive NATO war games begin NATO's "Trident Juncture," the largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War, launched in Norway on October 25 and is due to run until November 7. Some 50,000 troops are taking part in the exercises, including 24,000 navy personnel and 20,000 land forces.

NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway Germany takes leading role Germany is the second largest contributor to the NATO exercise, coming in behind the United States. Some 10,000 German troops are taking part, with German forces leading one of the land exercises. A total of 31 countries are participating in the exercises, including non-NATO members Finland and Sweden.

NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway Thousands of military vehicles NATO's "Trident Juncture" exercise will also see thousands of military vehicles put to use, including some 250 aircraft, 65 ships and over 10,000 vehicles. The United States' nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman will also be taking part.

NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway Angering Russia The scripted maneuvers during "Trident Juncture" are based on a hypothetical scenario where troops have to restore Norway's sovereignty following an attack by a "fictitious aggressor." Norway has grown increasingly nervous about neighboring Russia since it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. NATO's latest exercise has angered Moscow, which slammed it as an "anti-Russian" and "provocative."

NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway Maps, meals and laundry To help ensure that "sensitive areas" like hospitals, schools and drinking water sites aren't affected during the exercise, Norway printed 1.6 million maps for NATO troops to use. The Norwegian Armed Forces estimate 650 tons of laundry will be done during the exercise and some 1.8 million meals.

NATO Trident Juncture war games kick off in Norway Complex operations on air, land and sea The exercise area encompasses large areas of land, sea and air space — with naval operations stretching along the Norwegian coast and down to Scotland. The focus of the exercise will be on the land exercise in central Norway. Participating troops will be divided into northern and southern forces that will maneuver against one another. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.