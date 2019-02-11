North Macedonia name change enters force

The process of changing the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia's name has come to an end. Athens and Skopje first agreed on the name change in a landmark deal in June 2018.
The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has formally renamed itself the Republic of North Macedonia, the government in Skopje said on Tuesday.
The amendment that changed the country's name became law with its publication in the official gazette, a month after the parliament approved the move.
North Macedonia also formally notified the United Nations about the name change, the government said.
The move ends a long-running dispute between North Macedonia and its southern neighbor, Greece, and has opened a path for Skopje to join the NATO military alliance and the European Union.
Read more: Macedonia: What's in a name?
Athens had blocked its northern neighbor from joining either bloc because it claimed "Macedonia" and the name's historical associations for one of its northern provinces.
Greece only allowed Skopje to join the UN in 1995 as the "Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia," a reference to the country's former membership of Yugoslavia.
Both countries' leftist governments eventually agreed on the compromise "North Macedonia" in June 2018 and won parliamentary approval in Skopje and Athens for the deal in January.
Greece has ratified an accession protocol that North Macedonia signed with all 29 members of NATO last week. North Macedonia will formally join the alliance once all members ratify the accord.
amp/rc (AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Despite resistance from opposition lawmakers, Greece has voted to support its neighbor joining NATO. The move signals an end to long-simmering tensions between the two countries. (08.02.2019)
NATO allies have signed a protocol that could see the tiny Balkan country become the military alliance's 30th member. Macedonia's NATO membership had been blocked for a decade by neighboring Greece over a name dispute. (06.02.2019)
The naming dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia has roots that go back to antiquity. The problem is that the boundaries of the region known as Macedonia have changed greatly over time. (25.01.2019)
Amid widespread protests, the Greek parliament has ratified a deal that would allow Macedonia to pursue EU membership. Many Greeks are still angry, saying the deal paves the way for Macedonia to claim Greek territory. (25.01.2019)