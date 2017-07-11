North Korea shoots missile over Japan in 'barbaric' act

North Korea launched a suspected medium-range ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, authorities in Tokyo and Seoul said.

Although the launch was likely just a test, officials in the Japanese regions of Hokkaido and Aomori urged residents to take cover early on Tuesday morning.

"North Korea appears to have launched a missile," the Japanese government said in a rare activation of its J-Alert system. "Please evacuate into buildings or underground."

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned Pyongyang's "reckless provocations" while Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the missile launch "barbaric." No damage or injuries were reported.

Missile launch 'threatens security of Japan'

The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean some 3,000 kilometers (1900 miles) away from the archipelago, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japanese and South Korean authorities said the missile traveled around 4,500 kilometers in total, and reached a speed of Mach 17.

"North Korea's series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and poses a serious challenge to the entire international community, including Japan," Matsuno added.

Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia, said the incident was "unfortunate" and called for dialogue.

Tensions rising in the region

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing any kind of ballistic missile. However, Tuesday's missile launch was the fifth such test in 10 days.

But unlike the other recent launches, Tuesday's test was the first time North Korea fired a missile over Japan since 2017 — a move that represents "a significant escalation over its recent provocations" according to Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

The missile launch prompted Japan to activate its J-Alert warning system early on Tuesday

In August, the United States and South Korea kicked off large-scale joint military drills. North Korea views these exercises as an invasion rehearsal, however Seoul and Washington maintain they are defensive in nature.

Ankit Panda, an Asia-Pacific security expert with the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that firing over Japan allows North Korean scientists to test missiles under more realistic conditions.

"Compared to the usual highly lofted trajectory, this allows them to expose a long-range reentry vehicle to thermal loads and atmospheric reentry stresses that are more representative of the conditions they'd endure in real-world use," he said.

"Politically, it's complicated: the missile largely flies outside of the atmosphere when it's over Japan, but it's obviously distressing to the Japanese public to receive warnings of a possible incoming North Korean missile."

zc/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)