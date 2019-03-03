 North Korea pulls out of liaison office with South Korea | News | DW | 22.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

North Korea pulls out of liaison office with South Korea

North Korea hasn't given any reason for its decision to remove its staff from the office in the border town of Kaesong. South Korea said the decision was "regrettable."

This undated photo released on Sept, 12, 2018, from South Korea Unification Ministry via Newsis, shows a liaison office building between South and North Korea in Kaesong, North Korea (picture-alliance/AP/Newsis/South Korea Unification Ministry)

North Korea has withdrawn its staff from a joint office with South Korea just north of the border, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Friday.

The move is another setback for South Korea's efforts to reduce tensions with Pyongyang in the aftermath of a failed summit between the United States and North Korea.

What we know so far:

  • South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said Pyongyang had "notified the South they are pulling out of the liaison office."
  • North and South Korea opened the office is in the town of Kaesong just north of the border in September amid efforts to promote closer ties.
  • Pyongyang did not give a reason for the decision.
  • Chun Hae-sung said the order was "from an upper command."

Read more: North Korea mulls suspending denuclearization talks with US, diplomat says 

Why is this a setback? South Korean President Moon Jae-In has tried to ease tensions with the North since assuming office in 2017 and the office was a symbol of friendly ties between the North and South.

Watch video 02:51

Koreas pledge to pursue final peace, denuclearization

South 'regrets' move

Chun said Seoul "regretted" the withdrawal, but added that it would "continue to work at the liaison office as usual."

Why was the liaison office created? Both Koreas staffed the office with representatives to ensure regular communication and coordination on joint projects.

More to come.

  • North Korean test of a Hwasong-14 (Reuters/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Major achievement

    In early June 2017, North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time. Testing an ICBM marked a major military achievement for Pyongyang and a serious escalation of tensions with the United States and its allies in the region, particularly South Korea and Japan.

  • North Korean public viewing of a Hwasong-14 test (Reuters/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Trouble with warheads

    At the time, defense experts said the ICBM could reach as far as the US states of Alaska and Hawaii. However, it was unclear if North Korea can field an ICBM capable of carrying a nuclear warhead on its cone that could survive reentry into the Earth's atmosphere. North Korean state media claimed the ICBM was capable of carrying a "large, heavy nuclear warhead" to any part of the United States.

  • Nordkorea Diktator Kim Jong-un (picture-alliance/dpa/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Pyongyang's nuclear tests - six times and counting

    The ICBM is believed to be a step forward in the North's nuclear program. Despite pressure from the international community, Pyongyang has made no secret of its nuclear ambitions. Alongside its ritual ballistic missile tests, North Korea has conducted nuclear tests on at least six occasions, including one in September 2017.

  • USS Carl Vinson (picture-alliance/Zumapress/M. Brown)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    US running out of patience?

    Responding to the first ICBM test with a show of force, the US and South Korean troops on conducted "deep strike" precision missile drills using Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the Republic of Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II. In April, the US sent its Carl Vinson aircraft carrier towards the Korean Peninsula, saying it was taking prudent measures against the North.

  • Nordkorea Hwasong-14 Test (Getty Images/AFP/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Testing the boundaries

    Ignoring international condemnation, Pyongyang test-launched another rocket on July 28, 2017, just weeks after its first ICBM test. In both of the tests, North Korea used Hwasong-14 missile, but the second one reached a higher altitude and traveled a larger distance than the first one, according to the state media.

  • A person in Seoul looks at a TV report about the missile launch (picture-alliance/MAXPPP)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Whole of US within range?

    Pyongyang conducted its third test November 29, using a newly developed Hwasong-15 missile. US, Japanese and South Korean officials said it rose to about 4,500 km (2,800 miles) and flew 960 kilometers (600 miles) over about 50 minutes before landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone off the country's coast.

  • Nordkorea Militärparade (Getty Images/AFP/E. Jones)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    One of the world's largest militaries

    Apart from a developing missile and nuclear program, North Korea has a powerful army with 700,000 active troops and another 4.5 million in the reserves. It can call upon almost a quarter of its population to serve in the army at any given time. The North's bloated army is believed to outnumber its southern neighbor's by two-to-one.

  • Nordkorea / Kim Jong Un / Militärs (picture-alliance/dpa)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Vast capabilities

    According to the 2017 Global Firepower Index, the North has, as part of a far-reaching arsenal, 458 fighter aircraft, 5,025 combat tanks, 76 submarines, and 5,200,000 total military personnel. The picture above from 2013 shows leader Kim Jong Un ordering strategic rocket forces to be on standby to strike US and South Korean targets at any time.

  • TV report of a North Korean missile test (Reuters/K. Hong-Ji)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Enemies all around

    Alongside the United States, Pyongyang views its neighbors South Korea and Japan as its two other main enemies. North Korea has used US military exercises in the region as means of galvanizing its people, claiming that the exercises are dress rehearsals for an impending invasion.

  • Tanks in a North Korean military parade (picture-alliance/dpa/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Huge, colorful demonstrations of military might

    Every year, hundreds of thousands of soldiers and citizens roll through the streets of the capital Pyongyang to take part in the North's military parades. Preparations for the rallies often begin months in advance, and the parades usually mark important anniversaries linked with the Communist Party or Kim Jong Un's family.


amp/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

No agreement reached at Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam

The summit in Vietnam between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke up early, with different accounts for the reason why. The question of sanctions relief was a key point. (28.02.2019)  

North Korea and South Korea open joint liaison office

The two countries have inagurated a new complex that will let their officials communicate directly with one another (14.09.2018)  

North Korea mulls suspending denuclearization talks with US, diplomat says

Pyongyang is weighing the suspension of talks with the United States on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, according to reports. A North Korean official has accused Washington of "gangster-like" tactics. (15.03.2019)  

Koreas break ground on future railway project

The peace gesture follows a joint survey into the North's railway system conducted by North and South Korea. But hopes of reconnecting the countries remain contingent upon progress in North Korea's denuclearization. (26.12.2018)  

ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

For years, the international community downplayed the threat of North Korea's military power. With the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, it is clear that Pyongyang's military capabilities are growing. (29.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Koreas pledge to pursue final peace, denuclearization  

Related content

Südkorea, Pohang: Marines aus Südkorea (rechts) und die USA richten ihre Waffen in der Nähe von Amphibien-Angriffsfahrzeugen aus

US and South Korea to scrap major military exercises in spring 03.03.2019

The annual large-scale joint military exercises, which have frequently infuriated North Korea, will be replaced with smaller drills. The scale-backs come on the heels of Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un.

China Berg Changbai Shan

How to do scientific research in — and with — North Korea 25.02.2019

Politically, North Korea is isolated. Scientifically, less so. An active volcano and plans for a new observatory are showing how cooperative research works there (and where it doesn't).

Vietnam, Hanoi: Treffen Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump praises 'great' talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam 28.02.2019

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have begun their second summit in Vietnam. The leaders met for the first time in Singapore in June 2018.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  