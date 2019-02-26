 North Korea mulls suspending denuclearization talks with US, diplomat says | News | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

North Korea mulls suspending denuclearization talks with US, diplomat says

Pyongyang is weighing the suspension of talks with the United States on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, according to reports. A North Korean official accused Washington of "gangster-like" tactics.

Missiles on Korean peninsula (AP)

North Korea has said it is considering suspending denuclearization talks with the US amid an "atmosphere of hostility and mistrust" created by high-ranking US officials, Russian news agency TASS and The Associated Press reported on Friday.

"We have no intention to yield to the US demands in any form, nor are we willing to engage in negotiations of this kind," TASS cited Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as saying.

The reports come after a summit last month in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended without agreement over how best to remove nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula.

Choe, who attended the talks on February 27-28, blamed US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, for the failure of the talks, saying they had "obstructed" Kim and Trump's "constructive effort."​​​​​​​

'Mysteriously wonderful'

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un (Reuters/L. Millis)

Trump says he has a strong bond with Kim

Choe's remarks, in which she described the US stand as "gangster-like," seem to point to a change in North Korea's strategy following the talks, with both Pyongyang and Washington initially voicing a readiness to continue on with negotiations.

The main obstacle to agreement between the two sides was reportedly the question of sanctions: Washington says it wants all weapons of mass destruction eliminated by North Korea before economic sanctions are dropped, while Pyongyang envisages lifting the main sanctions in return for an only partial dismantling of its nuclear infrastructure. The failure of the talks came despite what Choe described as a "mysteriously wonderful" chemistry" between Trump and Kim.

The United States and North Korea have long been at loggerheads over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program, with North Korea regularly defying international sanctions over the past few years by carrying out atomic arms tests.

Watch video 02:04

US, North Korea disagree over what happened at summit

tj/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

No agreement reached at Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam

The summit in Vietnam between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un broke up early, with different accounts for the reason why. The question of sanctions relief was a key point. (28.02.2019)  

North Korea rebuilding rocket test site: report

New satellite imagery suggests North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump's Vietnam summit. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge. (06.03.2019)  

Donald Trump praises 'great' talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have begun their second summit in Vietnam. The leaders met for the first time in Singapore in June 2018. (28.02.2019)  

US Sec of State Mike Pompeo urges UN members to uphold North Korea sanctions

Mike Pompeo has told the UN that sanctions on North Korea should be upheld to pressure Kim Jong Un to denuclearize. Talks between the US and the North have got off to a rocky start after last month's Singapore summit. (20.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

US, North Korea disagree over what happened at summit  

Related content

Singapur Gipfel Kim Jong Un Donald Trump

Trump-Kim summit: Stakes are high for US to show progress on North Korea 26.02.2019

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are sitting down in Hanoi for their second meeting. Denuclearization, sanctions relief and a potential end to the Korean War are all on the table.

Nordkorea Raketentest auf Startanlage Sohae

North Korea rebuilding rocket test site: report 06.03.2019

New satellite imagery suggests North Korea started rebuilding a rocket launch site before Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump's Vietnam summit. The site had been dismantled last year as part of Kim's denuclearization pledge.

Vietnam, Hanoi: Treffen Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump praises 'great' talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam 28.02.2019

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have begun their second summit in Vietnam. The leaders met for the first time in Singapore in June 2018.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  