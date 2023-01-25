  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
A person wearing a hazmat suit in Pyongyang in May 2022
Residents in Pyongyang have been ordered to stay indoors from Wednesday to Sunday.Image: Kyodo/REUTERS
HealthNorth Korea

North Korea locks down Pyongyang over 'respiratory illness'

19 minutes ago

The reported government notice ordering the five-day lockdown did not mention COVID-19 but said the symptoms of the "respiratory illness" include common cold.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mf6K

North Korea has announced a five-day lockdown in the capital due to rising cases of an unspecified "respiratory illness," according to Seoul-based NK News.

This is the first city-wide lockdown since North Korea declared itself COVID-free in August last year.

Residents to remain indoors for five days

According to a government notice cited by NK News, residents in Pyongyang have been told to stay indoors from Wednesday to Sunday. They are also required to submit to multiple temperature checks each day.

The government notice did not mention COVID-19 but said the symptoms of the "respiratory illness" include common cold, according to the Seoul-based website.

The order by North Korea comes a day after NK News reported that residents were stocking up supplies in anticipation of a lockdown.

North Korea says COVID is 99.98% gone

It is unclear if similar lockdowns have been announced in other parts of the country.

According to state news agency KCNA, the administration in Kaesong, a city near the border with South Korea, has ramped up public communication campaigns "so that all the working people observe anti-epidemic regulations voluntarily in their work and life."

North Korea's COVID-19 record

North Korea had reported its first COVID-19 case in April last year but declared itself COVID-free just three months later.

The country has remained secretive about its COVID case loads, deaths and policies. The World Health Organization has also questioned Pyongyang's conduct in dealing with the pandemic.

It is believed that its population of 25 million has not been vaccinated although reportedly it may have received some vaccines from China.

mf/kb (Reuters, AFP)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Two damaged four-floor buildings, one lemon-yellow, with a pile of bricks and debris in front of them.

Life during wartime in Ukraine: Besieged in Bakhmut

Conflicts44 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Silhouettes of a team of journalists at work

In Cameroon, investigative journalists want more protection

In Cameroon, investigative journalists want more protection

Press Freedom19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Kashmiri villager practicing firing a rifle during army-led training

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Why is India arming villagers in Jammu and Kashmir?

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Still from the movie in which a young soldier looks sad, as other soldiers are around him

'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets 9 Oscar nominations

'All Quiet on the Western Front' gets 9 Oscar nominations

Film19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two police officers detain Myanmar journalist at protest rally

Is the EU losing the fight for human rights in Asia?

Is the EU losing the fight for human rights in Asia?

Human Rights22 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Health31 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

Film18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil currency plan has lots of holes

The sur: Argentina, Brazil currency plan has lots of holes

Business14 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage