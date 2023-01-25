North Korea locks down Pyongyang over 'respiratory illness'

According to a government notice cited by NK News, residents in Pyongyang have been told to stay indoors from Wednesday to Sunday. They are also required to submit to multiple temperature checks each day.
The order by North Korea comes a day after NK News reported that residents were stocking up supplies in anticipation of a lockdown.
North Korea says COVID is 99.98% gone
It is unclear if similar lockdowns have been announced in other parts of the country.
According to state news agency KCNA, the administration in Kaesong, a city near the border with South Korea, has ramped up public communication campaigns "so that all the working people observe anti-epidemic regulations voluntarily in their work and life."
North Korea's COVID-19 record
North Korea had reported its first COVID-19 case in April last year but declared itself COVID-free just three months later.