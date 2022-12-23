  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Taliban
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
A man watches a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast
A man watches a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coastImage: Heo Ran/REUTERS
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward eastern waters

47 minutes ago

Seoul said Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. The latest show of force came days after US-South Korea drills in the region and amid heightened tensions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LLov

South Korea's military on Friday said North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters. 

Pyongyang has ramped up weapons testing this year with an unprecedented number of tests. The International Atomic Energy Agency has warned that the country could be preparing for a nuclear test.

What we know about the latest launch 

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said two short-range ballistic missiles were launched by North Korea at around 4:30 p.m. local time (0730 GMT).

The missiles were fired from Pyongyang and toward the Sea of Japan, Seoul said.      

"Our military maintains a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the US while strengthening surveillance and vigilance," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said. 

Japan's prime minister office had said earlier that North Korea launched a "suspected ballistic missile."

US-South Korea drills 

The latest launch comes just days after US-South Korea military drills included flying nuclear-capable bombers near the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea views such military exercises as an invasion rehearsal.

The US flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula during the joint exercises with South Korea on Tuesday. 

The training followed a recent claim by North Korea that it had launched tests as part of developing its first military spy satellite and a new strategic weapon.

North Korea's leader Kim Jung Un said this year that he wanted to the country to have the world's most powerful nuclear force. 

Prepared for North Korea's nukes

Heightened tensions 

Hours before Friday's launch, the White House said North Korea had delivered arms to the Russian private military group Wagner.

Japanese media also reported that North Korea had shipped artillery shells and other munitions to Russia last month. 

The claims sparked further tensions, with North Korea denying the allegations and calling them "groundless."

Without mentioning Wagner, Pyongyang instead slammed Washington for sending weapons to Ukraine

fb/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Afghan women protesting against the education ban

Afghanistan: Women protest ban on university education

Education13 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gambian President Adama Barrow speaks to supporters

The Gambia thwarts alleged coup attempt

The Gambia thwarts alleged coup attempt

Rule of LawDecember 21, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian doctor looks at a lung X-ray with female patient behind him

India: COVID reverses gains in fight against tuberculosis

India: COVID reverses gains in fight against tuberculosis

Health19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The headquarters of Germany's foreign intelligence agency, the BND

Suspected Russian spy arrested in German intelligence agency

Suspected Russian spy arrested in German intelligence agency

Politics17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Presents under a Christmas tree

5 ways to a sustainable Christmas

5 ways to a sustainable Christmas

Nature and Environment26 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanjahu

Israel's Netanyahu forms governing coalition

Israel's Netanyahu forms governing coalition

Politics23 hours ago03:17 min
More from Middle East

North America

Immigrants wait to enter a shelter at the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas

El Paso overflowing with migrants

El Paso overflowing with migrants

MigrationDecember 21, 202202:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Kylian Mbappe hugs Lionel Messi

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Post-World Cup ugliness between Argentina and France

Soccer17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage