 No surrender in China as markets react to latest US trade tariff hike | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 13.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

No surrender in China as markets react to latest US trade tariff hike

Despite months of relative optimism over Sino-US trade talks, things have hit the skids in recent days with US tariff hikes on Chinese imports. Market reaction has been negative and all eyes are now on China’s response.

China Schanghai Fahnen USA und China (Getty Images/AFP/J. Eisele)

The Chinese government has reacted sharply to the latest escalation in the ongoing trade conflict with the US, with a foreign ministry spokesman saying on Monday that China would "never surrender" to foreign pressure.

The Trump administration is expected to release details of $300 billion (€267 billion) worth of Chinese imports it wants to impose new 25% tariffs on later on Monday, following on from the move on Friday to raise tariffs on another list of $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25%.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, the foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said: "China will never surrender to external pressure. We have the confidence and the ability to protect our lawful and legitimate rights."

China subsequently announced plans to impose tariffs on $60bn of American imports. Tariffs on more than 5,000 US products will be imposed from June 1, the Chinese Finance Ministry announced.

While earlier reaction from China to the tariff hike suggested a more optimistic attitude, the latest action reflect a more strained set of negotiations.

On the US side, apart from President Trump's opinion on Twitter that "China felt they were being beaten so badly," Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council and Trump's top economic advisor, said talks will continue. He predicted that Trump would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for one-on-one talks at the G20 summit in Japan next month.

USA China l Handelsstreit l Banknoten - Dollar und Yuan (Reuters/J. Lee)

The Chinese yuan has fallen to a four-month low on the back of the latest concerns

Market falls in Asia and Europe

Market reaction to the latest turbulence has been negative. Asian-Pacific markets were first to open on Monday, with significant losses in China, Japan and South Korea.

The Chinese yuan hit a four-month low on the back of the trade concerns, and is on track for its biggest daily loss in nine months.

Kit Juckes, a currency expert with French investment bank Société Générale said: "Asian markets have reacted to the lack of progress in US/Chinese trade talks by selling the yuan and won, driving equity indices lower, and sending bond prices and the yen higher."

Another significant market movement has been in the price of soybeans, which has fallen to its lowest level since 2008. The Chinese market is critical for US soybean farmers in states such as Iowa and Wisconsin, states which Trump won narrowly in 2016.

The Chinese CSI 300 index fell by 1.8% on a jittery Monday, while Japan's Nikkei index and the South Korean Kospi index also saw falls, of 0.7% and 1.3% respectively.

Watch video 01:45

US imposes new tariffs on Chinese goods

Uncertainty doing the damage

Analysts and market watchers have blamed the latest jitters on the sudden escalation in the US-China trade negotiation, and the continuing uncertainty over how Chinese retaliation will ultimately play out.

"The lack of resolution in the latest U.S.-China trade talks coupled with continued provocative tweets from President Trump provides no relief for risk sentiment as we look to another weak start to the week for Asia markets," said Jingyi Pan, a Singapore-based analyst with contracts-for-difference trader IG.

Some analysts believe that the negotiations will ultimately successfully continue, despite the latest hurdles.

"Our base case remains that a trade deal between the United States and China is likely," said John Woods, Hong Kong-based chief investment officer of APAC at Credit Suisse AG. "But news flow today suggests this could take more time and is unlikely to be concluded until late June."

However, there remains considerable pessimism amongst analysts, who predict continuing uncertainty in global stock markets as a result.

Archiv: China Peking - Xi Jinping, Fang Fenghui (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Wong)

China has so far adopted a relatively conciliatory approach to the trade conflict.

"If there is a lack of progress over the coming weeks, Asian currencies will come under further pressure," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Research. "While we hope for the best, our baseline case is now for the United States and China to fail to reach a deal, meaning tariffs will get raised on the remainder of Chinese exports to the United States."

Your move, Beijing

Most observers were awaiting further reaction from China, which has so far adopted a relatively conciliatory approach to the trade conflict, in contrast to the more combative approach of the Trump administration.

In line with the response of foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, Chinese state media on Monday emphasized the message that the country would not back down in the face of further, or sharper, US tariffs.

"China has been pushing forward the bilateral talks with a high sense of responsibility and maximized sincerity, but it will never yield to the extreme pressure from the U.S., or compromise on matters of principle," an editorial in the tightly-controlled China People's Daily Newspaper ran.

  • Solar panels (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography/Photosh)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  • Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  • EU and US flags (Imago/Ralph Peters)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  • Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  • A toy Mercedes on a US dollar (picture alliance/dpa)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  • Indian and American flags on a conference table (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  • US, Canadian and Mexican flags (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


 

DW recommends

China, US give conflicting reports on trade talks

Beijing has remained optimistic about resolving the trade war, while Washington has doubled down on tariffs. China's chief negotiator warned, however, that there were some lines the country wouldn't cross. (12.05.2019)  

US plans tariff hike over China's alleged trade backtracking

The United States is preparing to impose a higher tariff rate on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods. The country's top trade negotiator and treasury secretary have shed more light on the surprise move. (07.05.2019)  

Sieren's China: Trump feels threatened by China's rise

In the trade dispute between the US and China, Washington has placed all its bets on one card and is flexing its military muscles, too. It shows just how much Trump feels cornered by China's rise, says DW’s Frank Sieren. (10.05.2019)  

Farmers face pigs' dinner as US-China trade spat thickens

No group of US farmers has more to lose from a trade war with China than soybean growers. But as Beijing adjusts to new trade realities, Chinese farmers also have a lot on their plates. (19.09.2018)  

Trump's China tariffs are about more than just trade

The US president has expanded tariffs against China, putting a trade deal in doubt. Is this an effort to gain more leverage in a potential final lap of trade talks or a reflection of genuine lack of progress? (10.05.2019)  

US imposes increased tariffs on Chinese goods, despite talks

Washington has increased tariffs on Chinese imports as trade talks broke up without an apparent agreement. Donald Trump said there was "no need to rush" a deal. China signaled that it would take countermeasures. (10.05.2019)  

Trump's tariffs and who they target

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that the tariffs he has imposed on trading partners are a financial windfall but, research shows it is Americans who bear the brunt of the impact. DW has an overview. (10.05.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US imposes new tariffs on Chinese goods  

Related content

Xi Jinping und Donald Trump

How much damage are Trump’s tariffs doing to the Chinese economy? 16.05.2019

Chinese exports to the US have been subject to the Trump tariffs since last July. According to the US President, this is wrecking the Chinese economy but does the Asian power ultimately have more stomach for this fight?

Soybean farmers caught in middle of US-China trade war 15.05.2019

The prolonged trade conflict between the United States and China has left some businesses fearing for their future. Among those caught in the crosshairs are soybean farmers in Ohio.

New York: Unruhe an der Börse

Stock markets battered as US-China trade war escalates 13.05.2019

US stock markets were down more than 2% after China announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods. Earlier, stocks also fell in Europe and Asia as the US-China trade war escalated.

Advertisement
Offices of Kommersant (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/D. Sorokin)

'Kommersant' Russian journalists quit over censorship

Two veteran reporters were fired, and their colleagues quit in protest at the Kommersant newspaper.  

Russia fake news law sets out fines for insulting the government  