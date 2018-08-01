'No sign of torture' on bodies of Russian journalists slain in CAR

Moscow says there's no evidence to suggest three Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic this week were tortured. The reporters had been investigating a story about Russian mercenaries.
An examination of the bodies of three Russian journalists who were slain in the Central African Republic (CAR) suggests they weren't tortured by their killers, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
"According to information given to the Russian embassy in CAR...local doctors found no sign of torture, only gunshot wounds," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Kirill Radchenko, Alexadner Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal were ambushed and killed outside the town of Sibut, north of the capital Bagui, late Monday.
The trio had been in the volatile country reporting on a Russian private military contractor.
Probe launched
CAR authorities said the group was attacked at a roadblock by nine men wearing "headscarves." The gunmen were speaking Arabic rather than the country's two official languages, French and Sango, officials added.
CAR's government, the UN peacekeeping mission, and Russian federal authorities have opened an investigation into the killings. Russia's Investigative Committee also said it was considering sending a group of its specialists to CAR.
Read more: UN warns of genocide in Central African Republic
Targeted hit?
The journalists' editor said the murders could be linked to their investigative work, which focused on the activities of the so-called Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor that allegedly sends mercenaries to conflict zones like Syria.
CAR government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui said it was also "very plausible" that the group had been killed by "an armed group," after taking risks that were "badly underestimated."
Read more: Russia builds military ties with Africa
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the possibility that the group had been victims of a "targeted hit" should not be ignored.
"We know there is a strong Russian presence in Central Africa and to what extent this investigation on Russian mercenaries... could have been causing problems, it's a question which can be asked," said Arnaud Froger, an RSF member in charge of Africa.
Read more: Bangui hit by violence, pastor killed
CAR was plunged into violence after longtime leader Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown in 2013 by a mainly Muslim rebel alliance. Current President Faustin-Archange Touadera, whose government is supported by a UN force of 13,000 troops, controls little of the country beyond the capital. Much of CAR's territory is held by rival militias who clash frequently over natural resources and revenue.
nm/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The president to the Central African Republic, Faustin Touadera, says young people in his country need vision and hope to stop them fleeing to Europe. (24.11.2017)
UN peacekeepers have not adequately protected Central African citizens from brutal attacks. But Prime Minister Simplice Sarandji praised their mission in an exclusive DW interview and voiced hope for reconciliation. (12.09.2017)
The UN's aid chief has alerted member states of the "early warning signs of genocide" amid increasing violence. The African nation has seen the worst sectarian violence since the overthrow of the government in 2013. (08.08.2017)
The UN's aid chief Stephen O'Brien has briefed the Security Council on the ethnic clashes in the Central African Republic. He echoed his own earlier comments that "the early warnings of genocide are there." (23.08.2017)
Three reporters investigating a Russian security firm's activities in CAR, were killed at a roadblock. The 'Wagner Group' was the name of the paramilitary organization operating in one of Africa's poorest nations. (01.08.2018)
The Central African Republic, then the Democratic Republic of Congo: Russia is looking to boost its military cooperation in Africa, with an eye on other interests. (01.06.2018)