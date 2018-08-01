 ′No sign of torture′ on bodies of Russian journalists slain in CAR | Africa | DW | 02.08.2018

Africa

'No sign of torture' on bodies of Russian journalists slain in CAR

Moscow says there's no evidence to suggest three Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic this week were tortured. The reporters had been investigating a story about Russian mercenaries.

A Central African Republic soldier holding a gun

An examination of the bodies of three Russian journalists who were slain in the Central African Republic (CAR) suggests they weren't tortured by their killers, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"According to information given to the Russian embassy in CAR...local doctors found no sign of torture, only gunshot wounds," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.  

Kirill Radchenko, Alexadner Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal were ambushed and killed outside the town of Sibut, north of the capital Bagui, late Monday.

The trio had been in the volatile country reporting on a Russian private military contractor.

Probe launched

CAR authorities said the group was attacked at a roadblock by nine men wearing "headscarves." The gunmen were speaking Arabic rather than the country's two official languages, French and Sango, officials added.

CAR's government, the UN peacekeeping mission, and Russian federal authorities have opened an investigation into the killings. Russia's Investigative Committee also said it was considering sending a group of its specialists to CAR.

Read moreUN warns of genocide in Central African Republic

  • The UN mission in DRC. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    DR Congo: UN's largest mission

    Since 1999, the UN has been trying to pacify the eastern region of the DR Congo. The mission known as MONUSCO has nearly 20,000 soldiers and an annual budget of $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros). Despite being the largest and most expensive mission of the United Nations, violence in the country continues.

  • UN Mission UNAMID in Darfur. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Darfur: Powerless against violence

    UNAMID is a joint mission of the African Union and the UN in Sudan's volatile Darfur region. Observers consider the mission a failure. "The UN Security Council should work harder at finding political solutions, rather than spending money for the military's long-term deployment," says security expert Thierry Vircoulon.

  • Woman walks past UN soldiers in South Sudan. (Getty Images/A.G.Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    S.Sudan: Turning a blind eye to fighting?

    Since the beginning of South Sudan's civil war in 2013, nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the UN. Some of them are being sheltered in UN compounds. But when clashes between government forces and rebels broke out in the capital Juba in July 2016, the blue helmets failed to effectively intervene. Later, the Kenyan UNMISS commander was sacked by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

  • UN troops in Mali. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Mali: The most dangerous UN mission in the world

    UN peacekeepers in Mali are monitoring compliance with the peace agreement between the government and an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels. But Islamist terrorist groups such as AQIM continue to carry out attacks making MINUSMA one of the UN's most dangerous military intervention in the world. Germany has deployed more than 700 soldiers as well as helicopters.

  • French troops in Central Africa

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    CAR: Sexual abuse scandals making headlines

    MINUSCA, the UN's mission in Central Africa Republic has not helped to improve the image of the United Nations in Africa. French troops have been accused of sexually abusing children by the Code Blue Campaign. Three years on, victims haven't got any help from the UN. Since 2014, 10,000 soldiers and 1,800 police officers have been deployed. Violence in the country has receded but tensions remain.

  • UN troops in Westsahara (Getty Images/AFP/A. Senna)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Western Sahara: Hope for lasting peace

    The UN mission in the Westsahara known as MINURSO has been active since 1991. MINURSO is there to monitor the armistice between Morocco and the rebels of the "Frente Polisario" who are fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara. In 2016, Morocco which has occupied this territory since 1976, dismissed 84 MINURSO staff after being angered by a statement from the UN Secretary-General.

  • UN peacekeeper in Ivory Coast. (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Ivory Coast: Peaceful end of a mission

    The UN mission in Ivory Coast fulfilled its objectives on June 30, 2016 after 14 years. Since 2016, the troops have been gradually withdrawn. Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this was a "turning point for the United Nations and the Ivory Coast." But only after the full withdrawal will it be clearly known whether or not the mission was successful on a long-term basis.

  • Female UN troops in Monrovia (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Liberia: Mission accomplished

    The UN deployment in Liberia is - as in neighboring Ivory Coast - will soon be history. The soldiers are leaving by mid-2017. Since the end of the 14-year civil war, UNMIL has ensured stability in Liberia and helped build a functioning state. Liberia's government now wants to provide security for itself. The country is still struggling with the consequences of a devastating Ebola epidemic.

  • UN troops patrolling at night. (Getty Images/AFP/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Sudan: Ethiopians as peace promoters?

    The UNISFA soldiers are patrolling the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei. Sudan and South Sudan both claim to be rightful owners of this territory located between the two countries. More than 4,000 blue helmets from Ethiopia are deployed. Ethiopia is the world's second largest peace-keeping contributor. At the same time, the Ethiopian army is accused of human rights violations back home.

  • UN troops in Somalia. (picture-alliance/AA/S. Mohamed)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Somalia: Future model AU mission?

    UN peacekeepers in Somalia are fighting under the leadership of the African Union in a mission known as AMISOM. The soldiers are in the Horn of African country to battle the al-Shabaab Islamists and bring stability to the war-torn nation. Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria have all contributed their troops for AMISOM.

    Author: Martina Schwikowski


Targeted hit?

The journalists' editor said the murders could be linked to their investigative work, which focused on the activities of the so-called Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor that allegedly sends mercenaries to conflict zones like Syria.

CAR government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui said it was also "very plausible" that the group had been killed by "an armed group," after taking risks that were "badly underestimated."

Read moreRussia builds military ties with Africa

The streets of Bangui

Rival militias control much of the territory outside CAR's capital, Bangui

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the possibility that the group had been victims of a "targeted hit" should not be ignored.

"We know there is a strong Russian presence in Central Africa and to what extent this investigation on Russian mercenaries... could have been causing problems, it's a question which can be asked," said Arnaud Froger, an RSF member in charge of Africa.

Read moreBangui hit by violence, pastor killed

Watch video 05:46
Now live
05:46 mins.

Fleeing Violence in Central African Republic

CAR was plunged into violence after longtime leader Francois Bozize, a Christian, was overthrown in 2013 by a mainly Muslim rebel alliance. Current President Faustin-Archange Touadera, whose government is supported by a UN force of 13,000 troops, controls little of the country beyond the capital. Much of CAR's territory is held by rival militias who clash frequently over natural resources and revenue.

nm/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Fleeing Violence in Central African Republic  

default

