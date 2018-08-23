No breakthrough in China-US trade talks

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it had held "constructive meetings" with US officials after talks resumed between the countries over their ongoing trade spat.

Nonetheless, with no major breakthrough yet in sight, the resumption of talks did not prevent an additional $16 billion (€13.83 billion) of tariffs being levied by the US and China on each other's goods, starting from Thursday.

Talks took place on Wednesday and Thursday aimed at defusing the escalating conflict, which has now seen both countries slap $50 billion in tariffs on the other's products, with more expected to follow.

The Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that the officials on both sides have vowed to "keep in contact" in the future.

High-tech will suffer, says China

Meanwhile, a prominent Chinese state planner said on Friday that US tariffs on high-tech Chinese technology would have an impact on the tech sectors in both countries.

Ren Zhiwu, head of the high-tech department of China's National Development and Reform Commission, said that US tariffs on Chinese goods in the sector would ultimately impact US companies and buyers, and that the Chinese intend to stick with their much-vaunted innovation strategies, regardless of the trade spat.

No breakthrough

US President Donald Trump has consistently railed against Chinese trade practices, and if tariff threats his administration have made ultimately all come into effect, the US will eventually have placed levies on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The Chinese have vowed to match US tariffs blow for blow, but in 2017, the country imported around $130 billion of US goods, in stark contrast to the nearly $500 billion worth of Chinese goods the US imported in 2017.

With no clear breakthrough achieved, Asian stocks fell slightly on Friday.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'I love China' US President Donald Trump is known for his polarizing statements, not least when it comes to China. Shortly after announcing his presidential bid in 2016, Trump told an American broadcaster: "I love China." But his remarks regarding Beijing haven't always been so positive. DW examines the best quotes uttered by the US president concerning the People's Republic of China.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'China is raping our country' Trump has used particularly strong language to describe US-China relations."We can't continue to allow China to rape our country, and that's what they're doing. It's the greatest theft in the history of the world," he told a rally during his presidential campaign. In 2011, Trump claimed "China is raping this country" during a tour of a defense manufacturer in New Hampshire, local media reported.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'Korea actually used to be a part of China' "He then went into the history of China and Korea. Not North Korea, Korea. And you know, you’re talking about thousands of years ... and many wars. And Korea actually used to be a part of China," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in April after meeting China's Xi Jinping. The remark prompted concern in South Korea, prompting China's foreign ministry to say: "There is nothing ... to worry about."

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'Just take them to McDonald's' For Trump, fast food might be enough. "I beat the people from China. I win against China. You can win against China if you're smart. But our people don't have a clue. We give state dinners to the heads of China. I said, 'why are you doing state dinners for them? They're ripping us left and right. Just take them to McDonald's and go back to the negotiating table,'" Trump said at a 2015 rally.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'I understand the Chinese mind' In a fabled 2011 interview with China's state broadcaster Xinhua, Trump allegedly rattled off 20 books he'd read about China. "I've read hundreds of books about China over the decades. I know the Chinese. I've made a lot of money with the Chinese. I understand the Chinese mind," he allegedly said. But some have said the interview never happened. The only evidence survives on an LA Times blog post.

Donald Trump on China in 5 quotes 'Global warming was created by' China Trump has often taken to his preferred social media platform to declare foreign policy objectives and decry his apparent foes. In 2012, he tackled the subject of climate change by accusing Beijing of fabricating the idea to hurt US economic interests. "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive," Trump said. Author: Lewis Sanders IV



