 Nigeria: The paradox of Lagos′ water shortage | Africa | DW | 23.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Nigeria: The paradox of Lagos' water shortage

Lagos is surrounded by wetlands, lagoons and the sea. Despite this, accessible, safe and reliable water is scarce in Nigeria's biggest city. Demands for a better public water system are getting louder.

Watch video 01:43

Less than 5 km from the center of Nigeria's economic powerhouse, Lagos, lies the Araromi neighborhood. The houses here lack piped water. The community's 5000 residents use untreated water from this well. Araromi resident Mary Chukwueze is dispirited about the living conditions here.

Mary wakes up every day at 5 a.m. to fetch water. Often it's crowded at the well. That regularly makes her late for work. Mary also has to share a latrine with 25 others. Lagos authorities say it isn't possible to hook Araromi up to the water grid. For resident Itoro Robert, it's a battle raising her two children in Araromi. Less than two out of five people in Lagos have access to potable drinking water.

More in the Media Center

Unsichere Mini-Boote Doch das ist längst nicht bei allen Bootsunternehmen der Standard. Der Bootsverkehr genießt bei den meisten Nigerianern einen schlechten Ruf, viele kritisieren die mangelnden Sicherheitsvorkehrungen. Oft sind die Boote klein, veraltet und überfüllt. Immer wieder kommt es zu Unfällen. Erst im Mai starb ein Passagier bei einem Crash, 27 weitere wurden verletzt. Aufnahmeort: Lagos, Juli 2016. Rechte: DW/A. Kriesch

Lagos waterways present an alternative to congested roads 17.11.2020

Guinean muscian Mory Kante performs during the Bye bye, Au revoir Ebola (Bye bye, Goodbye Ebola) concert on December 30, 2015 in Conakry. International artists Youssou Ndour, Tiken Jah Fakoly, Mory Kante, Aicha Kone and Guinea's president Alpha Conde celebrated during the Bye bye, Au Revoir Ebola (Bye bye, Goodbye Ebola) concert on December 30, saluting the efforts of the people of Guinea in the eradication of the ebola virus, with the end of the epidemic announced December 29 by the World Health Organization. / AFP / CELLOU BINANI (Photo credit should read CELLOU BINANI/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air – 22 May 2020 22.05.2020

Wangari Maathai Projekt African Roots © Comic Republic/DW (nicht ausprägen!)

Wangari Maathai: The outspoken conservationist 04.08.2020

Doku KW 8 Tschernobyl

Moving to Chernobyl - Embracing radiation to escape war 21.02.2022

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Beryl Achieng (correspondent) Wo: Rural Kenya, Kiambu county Date: 09.02 Thema: Kenias Zwiebelr

Kenya's 'Onion Doctor' 17.02.2022

Ort: Nairobi, Kenya Datum: 10.02.2022 Kenia l Kunst für Menschen, die kein Sehvermögen besitzen Thema: Art for people living with blindness

Kenyan artist creates paintings for visually impaired 17.02.2022

Es handelt sich um ein Still für unser Webvideo: Kenya Gigantomastia Bilder sind von der DW Autor Beryl Achieng

Suffering from excessive breast growth: Gigantomastia 16.02.2022

Tansania's female martial artist Teaser: This woman knows her power: Agnes Kifaluka is a Tanzanian martial art actress. She works hard to make her dream become a reality. But she knows: a healthy work-life balance is just as important in life. Tags: Tanzania, martial art, actress, film, Africa Location: Tansania

Tanzania's martial arts actress 10.02.2022

Read also

Chris Ilems Copyright: DW Schlagwörter: Chris Ilems, Eco Africa, NIgeria, Moderatorin

Meet Eco Africa's Chris Ilems 18.02.2022

Based in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, Chris Ilems presents environmental issues and solutions from West Africa for Eco Africa.

How Climate Change Impacts Water

How Climate Change Impacts Water 28.01.2022

Water is a fundamental element on earth and plays a key role in balancing ecosystems. It's also one of the main indicators of climate change, with glaciers melting and coastal regions threatened by rising sea levels.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) speaks during the press briefing after their billateral meeting at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Simon MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Blinken eyes African conflicts, human rights concerns on official visit 19.11.2021

On his first visit to Africa, US top envoy Antony Blinken has addressed Ethiopia's raging Tigray conflict, the terrorism threat in Africa and human rights concerns in Nigeria.

ACCRA, GHANA - DECEMBER 21: People shop at busy Kaneshi Market amid coronavirus (Covid-19) in Accra, Ghana on December 21, 2020. Christian Thompson / Anadolu Agency

Used clothes choke both markets and environment in Ghana 05.01.2022

Each week, Ghana receives 15 million items of used clothing sent from the West. But 40% of the products are discarded due to poor quality. They end up at landfills and in bodies of water, polluting entire ecosystems.