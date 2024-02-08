Nigeria cost-of-living protests turn violent

SocietyNigeriaNigeria cost-of-living protests turn violentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNigeriaChristine Mhundwa08/02/2024August 2, 2024At least two people have been killed after security forces fired live rounds and tear gas to quell protests across Nigeria. A youth-led movement called for ten days of demonstrations against the government's handling of a cost-of-living crisis.https://p.dw.com/p/4j1pFAdvertisement