  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warParis OlympicsUkraine
DW News Africa Christine Mhundwa

Christine Mhundwa

Anchor and correspondent for DW News and DW Africa

Skip next section Featured stories by Christine Mhundwa

Featured stories by Christine Mhundwa

Strasbourg | European Parliament

New European Parliament sees shift to the right

European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
PoliticsJuly 16, 202401:33 min
Rafael Grossi spoke with DW about the pros and cons of nuclear power in Europe.

IAEA Director General talks pros and cons of nuclear power

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi discusses in a DW interview the benefits and dangers of nuclear power in Europe.
PoliticsMarch 21, 202405:12 min
People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Skip next section Stories by Christine Mhundwa

Stories by Christine Mhundwa

A view of Nigerian protesters holding Russian flags

Police in Nigeria arrest protesters flying Russian flags

Police in Nigeria arrest protesters flying Russian flags

In Nigeria's Kano State, at least 90 people have been arrested for waving Russian flags at cost-of-living protests.
SocietyAugust 8, 202401:41 min
A youth movement called for protests against the government's handling of a cost-of-living crisis.

Nigeria cost-of-living protests turn violent

Nigeria cost-of-living protests turn violent

A youth movement called for protests against the government's handling of a cost-of-living crisis.
SocietyAugust 2, 202403:07 min
1986 File photo of a police operation in a township

How Nelson Mandela's ANC came to rule South Africa

How Nelson Mandela's ANC came to rule South Africa

The African National Congress has ruled in South Africa for 30 years, since the end of apartheid.
PoliticsMay 23, 202402:30 min
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna speaks into a DW microphone

Kyiv expects NATO to announce measures on securing airspace

Kyiv expects NATO to announce measures on securing airspace

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told DW about what she expects from NATO's Washington summit in July.
ConflictsApril 29, 202413:57 min
external

Human rights group faults Europe's migrant detention centers

Human rights group faults Europe's migrant detention centers

The Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) raises concerns over the treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.
MigrationApril 25, 202406:35 min
European Council President Charles Michel (R) and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference during the European Union (EU) summit in Brussels, Belgium.

EU eyes tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales

EU eyes tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales

In Brussels, EU leaders have wrapped up a two-day summit announcing a proposal to impose tariffs on Russian grain.
PoliticsMarch 22, 202402:11 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage