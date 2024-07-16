You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas war
Paris Olympics
Ukraine
Christine Mhundwa
Anchor and correspondent for DW News and DW Africa
mhundwa7
Skip next section Featured stories by Christine Mhundwa
Featured stories by Christine Mhundwa
New European Parliament sees shift to the right
European Parliament is due to meet for its first session since the election which saw big gains for the far right.
Politics
07/16/2024
July 16, 2024
01:33 min
IAEA Director General talks pros and cons of nuclear power
UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi discusses in a DW interview the benefits and dangers of nuclear power in Europe.
Politics
03/21/2024
March 21, 2024
05:12 min
European economy shows staying power in face of crises
Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
Society
12/29/2023
December 29, 2023
02:22 min
Skip next section Stories by Christine Mhundwa
Stories by Christine Mhundwa
Police in Nigeria arrest protesters flying Russian flags
Police in Nigeria arrest protesters flying Russian flags
In Nigeria's Kano State, at least 90 people have been arrested for waving Russian flags at cost-of-living protests.
Society
08/08/2024
August 8, 2024
01:41 min
Nigeria cost-of-living protests turn violent
Nigeria cost-of-living protests turn violent
A youth movement called for protests against the government's handling of a cost-of-living crisis.
Society
08/02/2024
August 2, 2024
03:07 min
How Nelson Mandela's ANC came to rule South Africa
How Nelson Mandela's ANC came to rule South Africa
The African National Congress has ruled in South Africa for 30 years, since the end of apartheid.
Politics
05/23/2024
May 23, 2024
02:30 min
Kyiv expects NATO to announce measures on securing airspace
Kyiv expects NATO to announce measures on securing airspace
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told DW about what she expects from NATO's Washington summit in July.
Conflicts
04/29/2024
April 29, 2024
13:57 min
Human rights group faults Europe's migrant detention centers
Human rights group faults Europe's migrant detention centers
The Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT) raises concerns over the treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.
Migration
04/25/2024
April 25, 2024
06:35 min
EU eyes tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales
EU eyes tariffs to 'choke off' Russian grain sales
In Brussels, EU leaders have wrapped up a two-day summit announcing a proposal to impose tariffs on Russian grain.
Politics
03/22/2024
March 22, 2024
02:11 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage