  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A view an empty German train station in the early hours of the morning, with neither passengers nor trains in sight. Archive image.
Rail stations are set to be on the quieter side, again, early next week in GermanyImage: Matthias Rietschel/picture alliance/dpa
Politics

Next Deutsche Bahn strike to start Sunday, last 50 hours

12 minutes ago

A German trade union has announced the latest in a series of strikes on the national rail network as part of an ongoing pay dispute. It will start late on Sunday and impede travel early next week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RBKj

Germany's rail and transport workers' trade union, the EVG, announced a 50-hour rail strike starting late on Sunday and likely heavily impacting train traffic on Monday and Tuesday of next week. 

Several different unions in or around the transport sector have been in negotiations with employers for months, leading to a series of strikes on public transport and at airports, among other places. 

According to the EVG, the upcoming strike will affect Deutsche Bahn and other transport companies where there has not been "meaningful" progress in recent weeks. 

Workers will down tools from 10 p.m. on Sunday night until the end of the day on Tuesday.

Typically such strikes dramatically affect the availability of rail services, without bringing the network to a complete standstill, depending on what resources Deutsche Bahn can still mobilize. 

msh/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Hatay, cityscape with destoyed street flanked by ruins of buildings.

How Turkey's election is viewed in the earthquake zone

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Eritreischer Dichter Yirgalem Fisseha Mebrahtu

Being a journalist in Eritrea

Being a journalist in Eritrea

Politics22 hours ago03:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

Supporters of Pakistan's former PM Khan in Peshawar throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest

Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Politics18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Diemelstadt Migration

How are German towns dealing with refugees?

How are German towns dealing with refugees?

Politics23 hours ago02:29 min
More from Germany

Europe

A screenshot of a secret room within the 'Counter-Strike' video game, where Finnish daily 'Helsingin Sanoma't has hidden news about Russia's war in Ukraine in Russian: six photos of graves and bodies are projected on a wall with the headline, 'Russians left behind mass graves in Bucha and Irpin'.

How the game 'Counter-Strike' fights fake news in Russia

How the game 'Counter-Strike' fights fake news in Russia

Digital World21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

PoliticsMay 9, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Border fence in Del Rio, Texas

US-Mexico border: Title 42 to be lifted

US-Mexico border: Title 42 to be lifted

Migration20 hours ago03:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration3 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage