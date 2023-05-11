Next Deutsche Bahn strike to start Sunday, last 50 hours

A German trade union has announced the latest in a series of strikes on the national rail network as part of an ongoing pay dispute. It will start late on Sunday and impede travel early next week.

Germany's rail and transport workers' trade union, the EVG, announced a 50-hour rail strike starting late on Sunday and likely heavily impacting train traffic on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Several different unions in or around the transport sector have been in negotiations with employers for months, leading to a series of strikes on public transport and at airports, among other places.

According to the EVG, the upcoming strike will affect Deutsche Bahn and other transport companies where there has not been "meaningful" progress in recent weeks.

Workers will down tools from 10 p.m. on Sunday night until the end of the day on Tuesday.

Typically such strikes dramatically affect the availability of rail services, without bringing the network to a complete standstill, depending on what resources Deutsche Bahn can still mobilize.

