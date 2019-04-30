New Zealand police charge Christchurch mosque attacker with terrorism

New Zealand police said Tuesday they had filed a terrorism charge against the Australian national accused of killing 51 people in attacks on Christchurch mosques.

"A charge of engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed," police said in a statement.

The charge is a test case for the country's terror law, which was enacted in 2002.

