 New Zealand police charge Christchurch mosque attacker with terrorism

News

New Zealand police charge Christchurch mosque attacker with terrorism

The man accused of gunning down 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch has been formally charged with terrorism. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Police stand guard as members of Muslim religious groups gather for prayers at the site of the shooting outside Linwood Mosque in Christchurch

New Zealand police said Tuesday they had filed a terrorism charge against the Australian national accused of killing 51 people in attacks on Christchurch mosques. 

"A charge of engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed," police said in a statement.

The charge is a test case for the country's terror law, which was enacted in 2002.

More to come...

nm/ (AP, AFP, Reuters)

