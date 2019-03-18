New Zealand minister in Turkey to confront Erdogan

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters landed in Istanbul on Friday to challenge Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about why he has repeatedly shown alleged footage of a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch that left 50 people dead.

New Zealand, which has tried to stop the footage from spreading, denounced Erdogan earlier this week for showing it at political rallies throughout Turkey.

What you need to know:

Peters is attending an emergency executive meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OPIC) in Istanbul.

Peters and Erdogan are expected to discuss New Zealand's grievances on the sidelines.

On Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Peters would "set the record straight" in his meeting with Erdogan.

More to come.

