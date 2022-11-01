  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Figures of women and children visible as they walk among the tents in Camp Roj in Syria
Dutch authorities estimate around 120 Dutch citizens are still in Kurdish-controlled camps in SyriaImage: Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsNetherlands

Netherlands to repatriate 40 women and children from Syria

55 minutes ago

The Netherlands is set to repatriate its largest ever group from Kurdish camps in Syria. The dozen women will be arrested on suspicion of joining jihadi groups, while their children are to be placed in state care.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IvG7

The Dutch government on Tuesday said it would repatriate 12 women and their children from Kurdish-run detention camps in northern Syria.

The group of 40 people is the largest ever to be repatriated by the Netherlands and follows a May ruling by a Dutch court ordering that the women be brought back.

Thousands of extremists from Europe and other parts of the West joined the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) militant group as fighters. They often took wives and children to live in the self-declared "caliphate" in territory conquered in Iraq and Syria.

What will happen to those returning? 

Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius outlined the details in a letter to parliament.

"The cabinet is transferring twelve Dutch women suspected of terrorist offenses and their 28 children to the Netherlands," the ministers said.

"The women will be arrested after arrival in the Netherlands and will be tried." 

The letter did not say which camp the women and children would come from, or when, adding only it would be carried out as a "special operation."

The ministers added that the children would be taken into the care of the Dutch child protection services.

What is the Dutch position on repatriation?

The Dutch government had refused to repatriate the women, arguing that they had traveled to Syria to join "IS" of their own volition. 

The return of jihadis and their relatives to stand trial in the Netherlands is a politically sensitive subject. The Netherlands' anti-terror agency has warned that some returnees may intend to continue supporting jihadi activities and pose a security risk.

A French woman detainee walks at Camp Roj, where relatives of people suspected of belonging to the
Conditions at the camps, such as health care, have come in for criticism from observersImage: Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images

However, a court in the city of Rotterdam ruled in May that the suspects should be repatriated quickly so that they could be prosecuted.

Dutch government figures show that some 300 Dutch citizens went to Syria at the height of the civil war there.

Some 120 remain there, many in Kurdish-controlled camps and detention centers across northern Syria, Iraq and Turkey.

Earlier this year, Dutch courts sentenced a woman to three and a half years in prison for joining the "Islamic State." The 28-year-old had joined the militia, as well as the Jabhat al Nusra jihadist group, with her husband in 2013. 

The Netherlands had repatriated five women in February who are also set to face trial. 

Last week, France repatriated dozens of women and children after a ruling from the European Court of Human Rights that condemned French authorities for refusing to allow two women to return at the request of their parents.

rc/dj (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stand in line to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kyiv Monday

Ukraine updates: Klitschko says power, water back in Kyiv

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Hundreds of angry protesters massed in the Congolese town of Goma, close to the border with Rwanda.

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

DRC police fire tear gas at anti-Rwanda protesters

Conflicts2 hours ago01:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean soldiers stand guard at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North Korea and South Korea

Defector's death puts focus on anti-North bias in S. Korea

Defector's death puts focus on anti-North bias in S. Korea

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Müller, Niclas Füllkrug and Phillip Tietz

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

SoccerOctober 31, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Kyiv residents wait in line to collect water from a public water pump

Klitschko: Attacks left 80% of Kyiv without water

Klitschko: Attacks left 80% of Kyiv without water

Politics22 hours ago04:51 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Adrienne Jordan winning the ball off a Werder Bremen player

How tragedy drove a US defender to the Bundesliga

How tragedy drove a US defender to the Bundesliga

SoccerOctober 31, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

BusinessOctober 31, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage