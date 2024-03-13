Navalny ally Leonid Volkov attacked near home in Lithuania

Prominent Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov, an ally of the late Alexei Navalny, had his arm broken in an attack. Lithuania's intelligence service says it is highly likely that Russia is behind the attack.

Lithuanian police said they are devoting "huge resources" to investigate an attack in Vilnius on Leonid Volkov, a long-time aide to late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Police Commissioner Renatas Pozela said on Wednesday.

Volkov was attacked Tuesday outside his home in the Lithuanian capital.

In a video on Telegram, Volkov said he was struck 15 times in the leg during the attack, and his arm was broken.

The incident sparked an uproar from the Lithuanian government.

Volkov, in a video on Telegram, said he was struck 15 times in the leg during the attack, and his arm was broken Image: Zhdanov/Telegram

After his discharge from the hospital on Wednesday, Volkov said, "We will work and we will not give up," describing the attack as a "characteristic bandit hello" from Putin's henchmen.

Volkov's wife, Anna Biryukova, earlier shared photos of her husband's injuries on social media, including a black eye, a red mark on his forehead and blood on his leg, which had soaked through his jeans.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh earlier also said that "someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes" before hitting him with a hammer.

A suspect has not been identified.

Lithuania's state security department said the attack on Volkov was probably orchestrated by Russia.

The country's intelligence services said the assault on the activist living in Lithuania was "likely" an operation "organized and implemented by Russia, the purpose of which was to stop the implementation of Russian opposition projects."

Who is Leonid Volkov?

The 43-year-old is among Russia's most prominent opposition figures and was a close confidant of Navalny. He was one of the late leader's former chiefs of staff and chair of the Anti-Corruption Foundation until 2023.

Volkov left Russia in 2019 under pressure from the authorities.

In 2021, Russia ordered a Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)-wide arrest warrant for Volkov. Accusing him of " inciting minors to take to the streets."

Last year, he and his team launched a project called "Navalny's Campaigning Machine," with the goal of convincing as many Russians as possible, either by phone or online, to turn against Putin ahead of the presidential election.

In the past, Volkov has faced criminal prosecution by Russian authorities several times, including one jail sentence of 20 days that prevented him from attending Deutsche Welle's annual GMF conference.

Volkov speaks to DW To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ssa/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)