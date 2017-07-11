NATO condemns Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to reporters on Friday following Russia's formal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces. Stoltenberg called the move "the most serious escalation" since the start of the war in Ukraine, triggered by Russia's invasion earlier this year.

The announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia now considers Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia part of its own territory — in violation of international law — was followed by an announcement from Kyiv that it was requesting accelerated membership of the NATO alliance.

"This land grab is illegal and illegitimate," the NATO Chief added, calling on all world states to reject Russia's annexation of the territories.

"Donetsk is Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia is Ukraine, Luhansk is Ukraine, Kherson is Ukraine, just like Crimea is Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

Ahead of the press conference, Stoltenberg also spoke with US national security advisor Jake Sullivan about the apparent attacks on energy infrastructure in the vicinity of NATO members.

ab/jcg (AP, Reuters)