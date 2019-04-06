Myanmar Supreme Court rejects final appeal for Reuters journalists

Myanmar's top court has ruled against two Reuters journalists jailed for seven years for illegally possessing official documents. The pair had won a Pulitzer Prize for covering the military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.
Myanmar's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the final appeal by Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who were sentenced to seven years in prison for breaching the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.
The journalists' imprisonment has drawn condemnation from press freedom campaigners and raised questions about the country's transition from military rule to democracy.
Read more: Myanmar's Suu Kyi defends jailing of Reuters reporters
The case against the pair:
Read more: Myanmar jails journalists — 'More trials and prosecution under civilian government'
'Victims of a police setup'
"They were sentenced for seven years and this decision stands, and the appeal is rejected," Supreme Court Justice Soe Naing told the court in the capital, Naypyitaw, without providing more details.
"Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo did not commit any crime, nor was there any proof that they did," Gail Gove, Reuters chief counsel, said in a statement after the ruling. "Instead, they were victims of a police setup to silence their truthful reporting. We will continue to do all we can to free them as soon as possible."
Shortly after the decision was read out, Reuters Thailand bureau chief Matthew Tostevin tweeted, "Terrible news, but we will not lose hope."
Read more: How journalists in Myanmar aim to stop hate speech
Global outcry: The landmark case has been closely watched by international rights groups, who have denounced the conviction as an attack on freedom of the press. The top UN official in Myanmar, Knut Ostby, said he was disappointed by the decision.
"Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo should be allowed to return to their families and continue their work as journalists," he said.
Highest journalism honor: The court's decision came after Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, and their colleagues were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for an investigation that uncovered the military's involvement in Rohingya killings.
nm,dj/sms (AFP, Reuters)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who had been investigating the massacre of Rohingya in Rakhine state, were convicted last week of collecting state secrets by a court in Yangon. Suu Kyi's response to the crisis has been slammed. (13.09.2018)
Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are journalists in Myanmar who were arrested and later sentenced to seven years behind bars for their reporting of a Rohingya massacre. They are two of Deutsche Welle's champions of free speech (17.04.2019)
Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are to receive the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for their “courageous coverage” of the murder of ten Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Both are serving a prison sentence for the reporting. (17.04.2019)
The sentencing of two Reuters reporters in Myanmar this week has highlighted the dangers facing journalists and media outlets there. DW spoke to journalist Kyaw Min Swe about the shaky press freedom in the country. (04.09.2018)