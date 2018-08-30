 Myanmar jails journalists — ′More trials and prosecution under civilian government′ | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 04.09.2018

Asia

Myanmar jails journalists — 'More trials and prosecution under civilian government'

The sentencing of two Reuters reporters in Myanmar this week has highlighted the dangers facing journalists and media outlets there. DW spoke to journalist Kyaw Min Swe about the shaky press freedom in the country.

Myanmar verurteilte Journalisten (Reuters/A. Wang)

A Myanmar court on Monday found two Reuters journalists guilty of illegally obtaining official documents and sentenced them to seven years in prison.

The high-profile case was seen as a test of progress towards democracy in Myanmar, which was ruled by a military junta until 2011.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were investigating the killing of villagers from the Rohingya Muslim minority by security forces and civilians when they were arrested in December. They had pleaded not guilty and insisted they were framed by police for doing their journalistic work.

Read more: Inciting hatred against Rohingya on social media

Several Myanmar news outlets and dozens of civil society groups denounced the jailing of the reporters under the Official Secrets Act, and said their conviction is an assault on the right to freedom of information.

In a DW interview, Myanmar journalist Kyaw Min Swe spoke about the difficulties faced by media professionals in the Southeast Asian country.

DW: What is your take on the jailing of the two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, for seven years under the Official Secrets Act in Myanmar?

Kyaw Min Swe: It's a sad moment for the Myanmar media, freedom of expression and investigative journalism in the country. It's also a very sad moment for the two convicted colleagues and for me personally.

Myanmar | Journalist Kyaw Min Swe (picture-alliance/AP Photo/thein Zaw)

Kyaw Min Swe: 'The lack of the rule of law with regard to the media sector is a big challenge in Myanmar'

How have local news outlets and journalists reacted to this conviction and sentencing? 

Journalists and media professionals in Myanmar believe the two Reuters reporters were trapped by the authorities and actually did nothing against the law.

[Editor's note: During the pre-trial hearings, a prosecution witness told the court that police had planted military documents in order to frame the reporters for violating the country's Official Secrets Act].

They don't trust the judicial system anymore. They are all afraid about the future of their jobs and journalism in the country.

Read more: Solving Rohingya crisis will require 'international pressure'

What are the biggest challenges facing journalists in Myanmar today?

The lack of the rule of law with regard to the media sector is a big challenge in Myanmar. We have a new media law that's intended to protect journalists. But it's not enough. If a journalist maintains professional standards, he or she needs to be protected by the law.

But there are still laws on the statute books like the Official Secrets Act, which was a colonial-era legislation put in place by the British in 1923, which make the work of journalists difficult and even dangerous.

There are many loopholes and inconsistencies when it comes to the execution of laws, and the freedom of expression remains vulnerable.

Watch video 02:16
Now live
02:16 mins.

Myanmar journalists sentenced to seven years in prison

Since Myanmar's democratic transition began some eight years ago, there seems to have been some changes regarding laws and regulations governing the media. What has changed since then? 

The political transition in Myanmar began in 2010, when the generals released Aung San Suu Kyi from house arrest and largely stepped back from the day-to-day running of the country. The military government transferred power to a so-called civilian government, which reorganized the media sector and attempted to establish it as the fourth pillar of power in the country.

The authorities then appeared to promote the critical role played by the media and we welcomed it. Working conditions for journalists improved and organizations like Freedom House appreciated this change by elevating Myanmar's ranking in their media freedom indices.

Later, in 2015, when Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party swept the general elections, we expected the new government to promote media freedom even more. But the reality turned out to be different. This government is trying to muzzle and control the media. We're frustrated by the fact that the authorities are trying to undermine the role of professional media as the fourth pillar of our democracy.

That's why we are still facing difficulties in doing our jobs everywhere in the country. And journalists are facing even more trials and prosecution under this government than under the previous government.

This situation means that free speech is clearly fading under the current administration.

Kyaw Min Swe is a journalist from Myanmar and executive director of the Myanmar Journalism Institute. Kyaw Min Swe is also editor at "The Voice" and he himself was under investigation in 2017.

The interview was conducted by Rodion Ebbighausen.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (Zahirul Islam Shimul)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Dusty, hot and crowded – and almost as big as Cologne

    Rohingya began fleeing Myanmar to Bangladesh decades ago, resulting in the Kutupalong refugee camp near the southeastern city, Cox’s Bazar. But the camp population has increased dramatically since August 2017 and additional camps have been set up. Almost a million people now live in Kutupalong – a city almost the size of Cologne, but lacking the infrastructure.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Soccer fever in the refugee camp

    International flags were flying at the entrance to the Kutupalong refugee camp during the World Cup. Among the many Brazilian and Argentinian flags were also occasional German ones. Soccer fever was alive in other parts of the camp and in surrounding villages as well. The young community journalists were there to cover it, adding a touch of joy even in a time of crisis.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Monsoon floods and landslides

    Coping with extreme weather conditions is one of the hardest challenges. Cyclones threaten the camp in the spring, torrential rains take over during the monsoon season. Community reporters of the “Palonger Hotha” program offer listeners vital information for survival. This includes where to find bamboo sticks to reinforce shelters, and areas that need to be evacuated due to potential mudslides.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    No one stays dry

    Another goal of the radio program is to strengthen the way people see themselves, by taking their daily lives seriously. The reporter team, made up of young Rohingyas and local Bangladeshis, asks families, for example, how their lives are affected when they have to huddle together for hours, due to the weather conditions.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Collecting constructive ideas

    The reporters look for constructive ideas that can inspire the listeners. One reporter, Sajeda, reported on “hanging vegetable gardens”, where beans are planted as a way to increase the food supply despite limited space. The reporters also look at household remedies for curing illnesses that, due to hygiene issues, spread during the rainy season.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Education instead of a “lost generation”

    How can children learn to remember their way home? What can they do to not get lost in the refugee camp? And what are the challenges facing the camp’s Learning Centers? Education for the refugee children is of special concern to the reporter, Iqbal. There are so far no real schools for the children.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    New for Rohingya: Elefant alarms

    The refugee camp lies along the migration route for the Asian elephants. Several camp residents, however, were killed in early 2018 when they tried to chase the elephants away. In response, the United Nations held a seminar showing how people should act when elephants approach. “Palonger Hotha” reporters covered this for their program.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Locals can give advice

    Unlike the new refugees, locals know from experience how to react if approached by an elephant: stay calm, don’t move, and the elephant will walk away on its own. DW Akademie trainer Trainer Andrea Marshall and translator Romana Akther Shanta learned this in July, on their way to the production of the 12th radio show.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Logging green hills

    Some local Bangladeshis have found work connected to the refugee camp, but also complain that food prices have risen in the region since the arrival of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya. Green hills have since been logged because the refugees need space and firewood. This is why it is so important that the community radio program also covers the views of locals.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Conflict-sensitive approach

    Working together with local trainer Mainul Khan, the “Palonger Hotha” team learns how to deal carefully with potentially sensitive topics. The program does not cover politics. On the other hand, the UNHCR’s “Smart Card”, that is supposed to facilitate the (voluntary) return to Myanmar but which many Rohingya find suspicious, is well reported on.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Overcoming trauma

    Traumatic experiences also mark the first anniversary of the mass exodus that began August 25. But at the same time, many people say they are starting to face their trauma – slowly, step by step.

    Author: Andrea Marshall


Myanmar's democracy movement 30 years on – military still calls the shots

In 1988, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi became the face of a popular democracy movement in Myanmar. Thirty years on, the Southeast Asian country has a democratic government, but there is much to be desired. (07.08.2018)  

Oppermann-visit in Myanmar: “Democracy needs community media”

In June, Thomas Oppermann (SPD), Vice President of the German Bundestag, visited the community radio Khayae FM in Htan Tabin, Myanmar. During his visit, he discussed the role of local media for democratic development. (26.06.2018)  

Inciting hatred against Rohingya on social media

The violent escalation of the Rohingya conflict in Myanmar last year resulted in hundreds of thousands of refugees. An inflammatory discourse, mainly on social media, was partly to blame for the crisis. (25.08.2018)  

Solving Rohingya crisis will require 'international pressure'

As Bangladesh fears it will be left alone with over 1 million Rohingya refugees, DW spoke with Minister of State Niels Annen from the German Foreign Ministry about how the international community can solve the crisis. (26.07.2018)  

Rohingya in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

A year ago, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya began fleeing Myanmar and crossing into neighboring Bangladesh. (27.08.2018)  

Myanmar journalists sentenced to seven years in prison  

Myanmar verurteilte Journalisten

