Myanmar jails Reuters journalists for seven years

Two reporters from the global news agency Reuters had pleaded not guilty to violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act while investigating a crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar. On Monday, a court in Yangon sentenced them to seven years in prison.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were detained as they researched the killing of 10 Rohingya and other abuses involving soldiers and police in Inn Din, a village in western Rakhine state.

They argued that they had been framed by police officers who handed them official documents in a Yangon restaurant before arresting them on December 12. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo testified they received harsh treatment during their initial interrogations. Several appeals for release were denied.

"I have no fear," Wa Lone said after the verdict. "I have not done anything wrong....I believe in justice, democracy and freedom."

Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler said the "verdict must be corrected by the Myanmar government as a matter of urgency." He also called the verdict "a major step backwards for Myanmar's transition to democracy."

'A test of press freedom'

The landmark case attracted international attention as the Myanmar government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, is accused of condoning and abetting a violent crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on the Rohingya minority.

The UN, US, UK and other ambassadors to Myanmar, some of whom were present for the ruling, condemned the ruling, calling for the reporters' immediate release. "The United Nations has consistently called for the release of the Reuters journalists and urged the authorities to respect their right to pursue freedom of expression and information," UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar Knut Ostby said.

At least least 11 journalists have been arrested since last year, many under repressive laws dating back to colonial times.

A UN report stated last week that security forces committed grave human rights abuses in Rakhine state, where the military drove out more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims last year. The Myanmar government rejected the report's findings.

