 Myanmar jails Reuters journalists for seven years | News | DW | 03.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Myanmar jails Reuters journalists for seven years

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were convicted of collecting state secrets by a court in Yangon. They had been investigating a massacre of 10 Rohingya in Rakhine. The UN condemned the ruling, demanding the reporters' release.

Detained Reuters journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone are escorted by police

Two reporters from the global news agency Reuters had pleaded not guilty to violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act while investigating a crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar. On Monday, a court in Yangon sentenced them to seven years in prison.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were detained as they researched the killing of 10 Rohingya and other abuses involving soldiers and police in Inn Din, a village in western Rakhine state. 

They argued that they had been framed by police officers who handed them official documents in a Yangon restaurant before arresting them on December 12. Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo testified they received harsh treatment during their initial interrogations. Several appeals for release were denied.

"I have no fear," Wa Lone said after the verdict. "I have not done anything wrong....I believe in justice, democracy and freedom."

Reuters Editor-in-Chief Stephen J. Adler said the "verdict must be corrected by the Myanmar government as a matter of urgency." He also called the verdict "a major step backwards for Myanmar's transition to democracy."

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (Zahirul Islam Shimul)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Dusty, hot and crowded – and almost as big as Cologne

    Royinga began fleeing Myanmar to Bangladesh decades ago, resulting in the Kutupalong refugee camp near the southeastern city, Cox’s Bazar. But the camp population has increased dramatically since August 2017 and additional camps have been set up. Almost a million people now live in Kutupalong – a city almost the size of Cologne, but lacking the infrastructure.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Soccer fever in the refugee camp

    International flags were flying at the entrance to the Kutupalong refugee camp during the World Cup. Among the many Brazilian and Argentinian flags were also occasional German ones. Soccer fever was alive in other parts of the camp and in surrounding villages as well. The young community journalists were there to cover it, adding a touch of joy even in a time of crisis.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Monsoon floods and landslides

    Coping with extreme weather conditions is one of the hardest challenges. Cyclones threaten the camp in the spring, torrential rains take over during the monsoon season. Community reporters of the “Palonger Hotha” program offer listeners vital information for survival. This includes where to find bamboo sticks to reinforce shelters, and areas that need to be evacuated due to potential mudslides.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    No one stays dry

    Another goal of the radio program is to strengthen the way people see themselves, by taking their daily lives seriously. The reporter team, made up of young Royingas and local Bangladeshis, asks families, for example, how their lives are affected when they have to huddle together for hours, due to the weather conditions.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Collecting constructive ideas

    The reporters look for constructive ideas that can inspire the listeners. One reporter, Sajeda, reported on “hanging vegetable gardens”, where beans are planted as a way to increase the food supply despite limited space. The reporters also look at household remedies for curing illnesses that, due to hygiene issues, spread during the rainy season.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Education instead of a “lost generation”

    How can children learn to remember their way home? What can they do to not get lost in the refugee camp? And what are the challenges facing the camp’s Learning Centers? Education for the refugee children is of special concern to the reporter, Iqbal. There are so far no real schools for the children.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    New for Royinga: Elefant alarms

    The refugee camp lies along the migration route for the Asian elephants. Several camp residents, however, were killed in early 2018 when they tried to chase the elephants away. In response, the United Nations held a seminar showing how people should act when elephants approach. “Palonger Hotha” reporters covered this for their program.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Locals can give advice

    Unlike the new refugees, locals know from experience how to react if approached by an elephant: stay calm, don’t move, and the elephant will walk away on its own. DW Akademie trainer Trainer Andrea Marshall and translator Romana Akther Shanta learned this in July, on their way to the production of the 12th radio show.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Logging green hills

    Some local Bangladeshis have found work connected to the refugee camp, but also complain that food prices have risen in the region since the arrival of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya. Green hills have since been logged because the refugees need space and firewood. This is why it is so important that the community radio program also covers the views of locals.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Conflict-sensitive approach

    Working together with local trainer Mainul Khan, the “Palonger Hotha” team learns how to deal carefully with potentially sensitive topics. The program does not cover politics. On the other hand, the UNHCR’s “Smart Card”, that is supposed to facilitate the (voluntary) return to Myanmar but which many Rohingya find suspicious, is well reported on.

  • Bangladesch Flüchtlingslager Kutuopalong (DW/A. Marshall)

    Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

    Overcoming trauma

    Traumatic experiences also mark the first anniversary of the mass exodus that began August 25. But at the same time, many people say they are starting to face their trauma – slowly, step by step.

    Author: Andrea Marshall


'A test of press freedom'

The landmark case attracted international attention as the Myanmar government, led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, is accused of condoning and abetting a violent crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on the Rohingya minority.

The UN, US, UK and other ambassadors to Myanmar, some of whom were present for the ruling, condemned the ruling, calling for the reporters' immediate release. "The United Nations has consistently called for the release of the Reuters journalists and urged the authorities to respect their right to pursue freedom of expression and information," UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar Knut Ostby said.

Read more: Inciting hatred against Rohingya on social media

Watch video 02:27
Now live
02:27 mins.

UN releases damning report on Myanmar military

At least least 11 journalists have been arrested since last year, many under repressive laws dating back to colonial times.

A UN report stated last week that security forces committed grave human rights abuses in Rakhine state, where the military drove out more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims last year. The Myanmar government rejected the report's findings.

ng/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Myanmar's democracy movement 30 years on – military still calls the shots

In 1988, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi became the face of a popular democracy movement in Myanmar. Thirty years on, the Southeast Asian country has a democratic government, but there is much to be desired. (07.08.2018)  

Rohingya protest on first anniversary of Myanmar’s deadly purge

An unknown number of Rohingya were killed in 2017, while hundreds of thousands fled across the border. In addition to mass shootings, the army allegedly burned down entire villages and committed countless rapes. (25.08.2018)  

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over Rohingya in unprecedented move

Just hours after UN officials called for Myanmar army leaders to be tried for genocide, Facebook blocked the accounts of army chief Min Aung Hlaing and other top brass. The online network wields immense power in Myanmar. (28.08.2018)  

Oxford withdraws Aung San Suu Kyi's 'Freedom of the City' award

The English university city of Oxford has stripped Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, of its highest honor, citing her inaction in the face of the Rohingya crisis. Suu Kyi studied at Oxford in the 1960s. (28.11.2017)  

Myanmar Reuters journalists verdict postponed

The ruling on two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar on suspicion of violating a state secrets act had been expected on Monday. The judge had apparently become ill. (27.08.2018)  

Inciting hatred against Rohingya on social media

The violent escalation of the Rohingya conflict in Myanmar last year resulted in hundreds of thousands of refugees. An inflammatory discourse, mainly on social media, was partly to blame for the crisis. (25.08.2018)  

UN: Myanmar army chiefs should face genocide trial

The UN said crimes committed against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State amount to the gravest crimes under international law. The report has used some of the strongest language yet on the military crackdown in Myanmar. (27.08.2018)  

US sanctions Myanmar security officers over Rohingya crackdown

The US said the Myanmar army was complicit in "ethnic cleansing" and other human rights abuses against the Rohingya minority. But the Myanmar military's top brass have escaped sanction. (17.08.2018)  

Rohyinga in Bangladesh: One year after the exodus

A year ago, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya began fleeing Myanmar and crossing into neighboring Bangladesh. (27.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

UN releases damning report on Myanmar military  

Related content

Myanmar Zwei Reuters-Journalisten wegen Geheimnisverrats angeklagt

Myanmar Reuters journalists verdict postponed 27.08.2018

The ruling on two Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar on suspicion of violating a state secrets act had been expected on Monday. The judge had apparently become ill.

Berlin Veranstaltung Auf die Freiheit mit Deniz Yücel

Journalist Deniz Yücel to sue Turkey over imprisonment 30.08.2018

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel, who was jailed in Turkey for spreading "terrorist propaganda," has demanded compensation for his "unlawful detention." Despite his release, Yücel still faces a trial in Turkey.

Sommerpressekonferenz Merkel

Angela Merkel stresses importance of press freedom in PEGIDA rally debate 23.08.2018

A scandal over police who blocked a TV crew at a far-right PEGIDA rally in Dresden continues to widen in Germany. The chancellor has also waded into the debate, coming to the defense of the reporters.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 