UN: Myanmar army chiefs should face genocide trial

Myanmar's military committed crimes against humanity in Rakhine State, including murder, rape, torture and violence against children, as well as the destruction of whole villages, according to a UN report released Monday.

The UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar said there was evidence of genocide in Rakhine State, and that the findings were "undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law," the report states.

The report's key findings

Military necessity would never justify killing indiscriminately, gang-raping women, assaulting children, and burning entire villages.

Top military generals, including Commander-in-Chief Senior-General Min Aung Hlaing should be prosecuted for genocide in the north of Rakhine State, as well as for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan States.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi failed to use her position as head of government or her moral authority to prevent the atrocities.

The military leadership should be brought before an international tribunal.

Sexual violence as 'tactic of war'

"The scale, brutality and systematic nature of these violations indicate that rape and sexual violence are part of a deliberate strategy to intimidate, terrorise or punish a civilian population, and are used as a tactic of war," the report said.

The UN investigators warned that "impunity is deeply entrenched in Myanmar's political and legal system," and the only chance of holding anyone accountable was through the international justice system.

"The Government and the Tatmadaw Myanmar military have fostered a climate in which hate speech thrives, human rights violations are legitimized, and incitement to discrimination and violence is facilitated," the report said.

Crackdown in Rakhine State: A series of coordinated attacks on Myanmar police posts in western Rakhine State led the military to launch the violent crackdown on the Rohingya people on August 25 last year, driving more than 700,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, including at least 370,000 children.

Persecution of the Rohingya: The Rohingya have long been subject to persecution in Myanmar. After military rule began in the country in 1962, the situation for the Rohingya worsened and government campaigns saw thousands of Rohingya pushed into neighboring Bangladesh. A new citizenship law passed in 1982 further exacerbated the situation — 135 national ethnic groups were identified but the Rohingya were not included, rendering them stateless.

