Rohingya protest on first anniversary of Myanmar’s deadly purge

News

An unknown number of Rohingya were killed in 2017, while hundreds of thousands fled across the border. In addition to mass shootings, the army allegedly burned down entire villages and committed countless rapes.

Rohingya protesters carry a banner calling on the UN to hold the government of Myanmar accountable for the atrocities.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees marked the one-year anniversary Saturday of a military crackdown that killed thousands and sent hundreds of thousands more fleeing across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, as the military allegedly burned down entire villages and committed widespread atrocities.

Demanding justice for their murdered relatives and neighbors, more than 15,000 peaceful demonstrators gathered Saturday morning on a hilltop in the Kutupalong refugee camp, which is part of a web of settlements housing about 900,000 Rohingya, most of whom fled neighboring Myanmar over a four-month period, beginning on August 25 of last year.

 

One protester carried a banner that read "25th August - Black Day."

The protesters marched through the muddy camp chanting slogans such as "No more genocide, we want justice."

They also demanded the international community press Myanmar's government to put on trial those responsible for murder, rape and arson.

That call was echoed by about 100 demonstrators from a group of NGOs who formed a human chain in front of the national press club in Dhaka, Bangladesh's capital, according to a report in the local, English-language newspaper Daily Star.

Watch video 01:18
Now live
01:18 mins.

Rohingya celebrate Eid in refugee camp

The exact number of people killed is unclear but it is believed that at least 6,700 lost their lives, and potentially tens of thousands more.

One of the demonstrators was Rashida Begum, who fled her home in Myanmar's Rakhine state and sought refuge in the Bangladeshi camp, in the town of Cox's Bazar.

Rohingya's future uncertain

She gave birth to her son eight months ago, while in the camp.

"I am now anxious what my son's future will be like," she said. "We are afraid. There is no education here and no hope of education there also… I don't see any future here and there is also no future there."

The United Nations has called Myanmar's military crackdown "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

The Muslim Rohingya have long existed on the fringes of Myanmar's Buddhist society.

Many in Myanmar refer disparagingly to the Rohingya as "Bengalis" even though the Rohingya have lived in Myanmar for centuries.

Watch video 02:51
Now live
02:51 mins.

How Myanmar can guarantee Rohingya security

But many Rohingya now doubt they'll ever be able to return to their homes, as talks between Myanmar, Bangladesh, the UN and international aid organizations continue.

Myanmar has built a series of camps and insists the Rohingya can return. Many refugees believe it won't be safe to return until Myanmar's Buddhists accept them as citizens.

"I am afraid that if we are sent back to Burma, they will kill us," Begum said, referring to Myanmar by its other name . "We will go there to die. If the (Myanmar) government accepts us as Rohingya citizens then we will go, otherwise we will not."

In recent decades more than 100,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar during periodic fits of violence. There are now more than 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

  • a Aung San Suu Kyi greets a crowd in 2012

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Darling of democracy

    The daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father, Aung San Suu Kyi returned to her home country in the 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections but the government refused to honor the vote.

  • Burmese soldiers

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Military rule

    Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

  • Michelle Yeoh in 'The Lady'

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    'The Lady'

    Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Michelle Yeoh. She was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

  • Amtseid Suu Kyi Birma (AP)

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Sworn in as lawmaker

    Decades of campaigning finally paid off and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. Since general elections in 2015 she has been the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she is the foreign minister and state counsellor under President Htin Kyaw.

  • Bildergalerie Jahresrückblick 2017 International (Reuters/D. Siddiqui)

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Persecution of the Rohingya

    Rohingya are a mostly Muslim ethnic group who had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when the military began what it calls "clearance" of illegal immigrants - but what groups like Human Rights Watch have described as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

  • Protestors burn a picture of Suu Kyi

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Fall from grace

    When she became state counsellor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi has accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and that she is concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

  • Nobelpreis-Medaille (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Nobel no more?

    Suu Kyi has been stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi has said that outsiders do not grasp the complexities of the situation.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


bik/ng (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

