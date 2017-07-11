Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi's party wins absolute majority

Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party has won enough seats in parliament to form the next government, early results released on Friday showed.

The Aung San Suu Kyi-led,NLD won 346 seats, resulting in a majority of more than 50%.

Suu Kyi had already declared a landslide victory based on her party's own tallies, prompting street celebrations by supporters.

But official figures were still being returned five days after the ballot. It was only the second such election since the nation emerged from outright military rule in 2011.

"People clearly realised the need for the NLD to get enough votes to form a government on their own," NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

He said this would help "minimise political conflict".

The NLD won by a similar margin in the last election in 2015, the first free vote since the end of military rule

Opposition seeks rerun

The opposition Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) won just 25 seats of the seats that were up for grabs.

The party, which is backed by Myanmar's army, says the vote was neither free nor fair.

It wants the country's Union Election Commission (UEC) to step down and order a rerun.

Under the constitution, the government appoints all commission members.

But a quarter of parliamentary seats are reserved for the military under a controversial 2008 constitution drawn up during junta rule.

The constitution also gives the military control of three key ministries — home affairs, defense, and border affairs.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy The daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father, Aung San Suu Kyi returned to her home country in the 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Michelle Yeoh. She was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. Since general elections in 2015 she has been the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she is the foreign minister and state counsellor under President Htin Kyaw.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya are a mostly Muslim ethnic group who had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when the military began what it calls "clearance" of illegal immigrants - but what groups like Human Rights Watch have described as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counsellor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi has accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and that she is concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Suu Kyi has been stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi has said that outsiders do not grasp the complexities of the situation. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Rights groups voice concerns over Rohingya

Independent rights groups have criticized the disenfranchisement of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority and cancellation of the vote in certain areas.

The UEC said this was due to the dangers of ongoing combat between government forces and ethnic minority guerrillas.

Critics suggested certain areas were singled out for cancellation because they were certain to elect lawmakers from parties hostile to the current government.

Suu Kyi's international reputation has been hurt badly since she defended an army crackdown down on the Rohingyas that the UN described as ethnic cleansing.

The country now faces charges of genocide, but the Nobel Peace prize laureate remains widely revered within Myanmar.

